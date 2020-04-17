Updated 6:42 p.m.: The Chicago Sky selected Fairbanks' Ruthy Hebard with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round of Friday's WNBA Draft, which took place virtually on ESPN.
Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced the selection from her home in New Jersey, holding up a light blue Chicago jersey that Hebard will wear instead of the green and yellow that she donned at the University of Oregon the past four years.
Hebard, who was watching the draft at home with her family in Fairbanks, appeared to experience a small delay.
“She’s in Alaska. It’s a long way to go,” said WNBA Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo, who was co-hosting the ESPN broadcast, joking about the technical difficulties that came with the virtual draft. Top prospects were supplied with a technology kit so they could take part in the broadcast remotely.
While the nation missed Hebard’s initial reaction, her family saw it in real time.
“It was just funny. We were kind of waiting, and I think, dang, something messed up after all the time we took to set it up,” Hebard said on a media conference call after the draft.
“It was fun, and my parents were there and my brothers and my grandpa. They saw the reaction, they were happy, and that's what matters.”
Hebard said that being in Alaska was one of the last places she expected to be for the draft, which was originally scheduled to take place in New York
“I know I was super excited to be able to go on the stage and explore New York with Sab and Satou,” Hebard said, referring to her two Oregon teammates Sabrina Ionescu and Satou Sabally who went No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.
“But given the circumstances and everything, now I'm like, OK, this was awesome, it was fun, and it was still so cool that they were able to put it on and have it happen the way it was.”
The power forward graduated from West Valley High School in 2016 before playing four years at the University of Oregon, where she became the Pac-12’s and Oregon’s all-time leader in career field-goal percentage (65.1), Oregon’s all-time leader in career field goals made (987) and the NCAA record-holder for consecutive field goals made (33).
Her performances in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons made her a two-time Katrina McClain Award winner, given to the nation's top power forward.
Hebard outperformed ESPN’s mock draft, which projected the New York Liberty would select her with the ninth overall pick. If the prediction had proved accurate, Hebard would have joined her close friend and Oregon teammate Ionescu in New York.
But she is just as thankful for the opportunity in Chicago and already hearing from her new teammates.
“Courtney Vandersloot who played for Coach [Kelly] Graves is there and I already got a text from her, so I'm really excited that Chicago picked me, and I can't wait to work with my new teammates.”
When asked what her message is for young athletes in Fairbanks, Hebard said, “Keep grinding.”
“You know, it's always hard, or you hear it's hard to be from Alaska and all that, but I think if you put your mind to it and put your heart into it that no matter what people say, I'll tell you that you can do it, and as long as you're having fun, I think everyone will go far.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.