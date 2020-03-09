Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard led the Oregon women’s basketball team with a game-high 24 points on Sunday to help lift the Ducks past defending Pac-12 champion Stanford in the conference tournament’s championship game at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Hebard and the Ducks (31-2) thumped the Cardinal, beating them 89-56 and avenged their loss to Stanford in last year’s conference tournament final.
With the win, No. 3 Oregon joined No. 7 Stanford to become just the second team in the conference to win multiple Pac-12 Tournament titles (the Ducks’ first win came in 2018) and are the only Pac-12 team in over 30 years to earn a three-game win streak against the Cardinal.
The Ducks’ 89-point performance tied the tournament record for a title game and the 33-point margin of victory was the greatest ever in the championship game.
The Ducks trailed 17-14 after the first quarter, but Oregon point guard Sabrina Ionescu responded with eight points in the first three possessions of the second quarter to grab a 22-20 lead.
The Ducks closed out the first half with a 21-4 run to enter the locker room with a 43-26 advantage.
Oregon cruised through the second half. Stanford completed none of its five attempts from behind the arc in the third quarter while the Ducks went 4-for-5.
Oregon finished the game shooting 56.4% from the floor compared to Stanford’s 34.5%.
Hebard finished the game going 9-for-11 from the field and made all six of her free throw attempts. She also pulled down seven rebounds.
Minyon Moore had 21 points for the Ducks in the win and Ionescu finished with 20.
Oregon holds a 19-game win streak as it heads into the NCAA Tournament and are practically a lock for a No. 1 seed.
