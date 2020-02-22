Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard contributed a double-double to the University of Oregon women’s basketball team’s 13th straight victory on Friday night.
The senior forward and West Valley High School graduated scored 20 points and collected a game-high 15 rebounds in a 93-61 romp of the California Golden Bears in a Pac-12 Conference game in Berkeley, California.
Hebard’s senior teammate Sabrina Ionescu registered her record 25th career triple double in a homecoming of sorts for the guard from Walnut Creek, California.
Ionescu finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the Haas Pavilion.
Ionescu and Hebard are first and second, respectively, on the Oregon women’s all-time scoring list. Ionescu has 2,446 points and Hebard has compiled in 2,266 points in her four seasons with the Ducks.
Hebard also has scored 20-plus points in six of the Ducks’ last eight games and has a team-high 11 games this season with 20 or more points. The 6-foot-4 forward also has 48 career games in that category.
Erin Boley chipped led the Ducks on Friday with 24 points, all from 3-point range, and Satou Sabally chipped in 16 points for Oregon, which improved 25-2 overall and 14-1 conference.
The Ducks, ranked third in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll of NCAA Division I women’s teams, can clinch a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title with a win Monday over the Stanford Cardinal in Stanford, California.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter: @newsminersports.