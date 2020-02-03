Fairbanks’ Ruthy Hebard set the career field-goal mark for the University of Oregon women’s basketball team in Saturday’s 101-53 rout of the Colorado Buffaloes in a Pac-12 Conference game in Boulder, Colorado.
The win in the CU Events Center occurred before the Ducks face the Connecticut Huskies today in Storrs, Connecticut in a nationally-televised nonconference matchup of teams ranked in the top five of the Associated Press Top 25 poll of NCAA Division I women’s teams.
The third-ranked Ducks and the fourth-ranked Huskies tip off at 3 p.m. AKST today on ESPN2 (GCI Cable Channel 35).
“I was really proud of the team this weekend; we had every reason to look ahead,’’ Ducks head coach Kelly Graves said Saturday in a University of Oregon news release.
“I think our kids are smart enough to know we have UConn on Monday (today). But we talked to them that these two games were more important than the UConn game, quite frankly, because we want to win a Pac-12 Championship, which puts us in a better position to get a (NCAA) regional (tournament) that we want.”
Oregon was coming off Thursday’s 90-63 conference win over the Utah Utes in Salt Lake City.
Hebard, a 6-foot-4 senior forward and West Valley High School graduate, contributed 10 points and eight rebounds Saturday in Boulder. She shot 5-for-9 from the field and became Oregon’s all-time career leader in made field goals with 888.
Hebard surpassed Alison Lang, who made 883 field goals for the Ducks during her career from 1980-84.
Hebard was the second Oregon player with a record achievement Saturday.
Sabrina Ionescu set the all-time NCAA record for both men and women with her 23rd career triple-double. The senior guard delivered game highs of 24 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds.
Ionescu leads NCAA Division I women this season with five triple-doubles.
The Ducks, 19-2 overall and 9-1 Pac-12 for a first-place tie with the Stanford Cardinal, got 17 points and a game-high four steals from junior forwad Satou Sabally on Saturday and 15 points from senior guard Minyon Moore.
Sophomore guard Emma Clarke scored 18 points to lead Colorado, and the Buffaloes (14-7, 3-7 Pac-12) got 11 points and a team-best eight rebounds from junior guard/forward Mya Hollingshed.
Against Utah, Hebard was the Ducks’ second-leading scorer with 21 points and she gathered a game-high 13 rebounds.
Sabally had a game-high 21 points; junior forward Erin Boley provided 11 points; and Ionescu finished with a double of 10 points and 10 assists.
Freshman guard Kemery Martin scored a team-high 15 points for the Utes (10-10, 3-6 Pac-12).
