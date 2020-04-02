Ruthy Hebard became a college basketball All-American for the third time in nearly three weeks.
The University of Oregon senior and former West Valley High School star was voted to the John R. Wooden Award Presented by Wendy’s Women’s All-America Team, which was announced Wednesday.
The 6-foot-4 forward was joined on the Wooden All-America squad by Oregon teammate and senior guard Sabrina Ionescu; Kentucky sophomore guard Rhyne Howard; South Carolina senior guard Tyasha Harris; and Baylor senior forward Lauren Cox.
Each of the five players are also in the running for the John R. Wooden Award for women’s college basketball’s most outstanding player.
The winner is scheduled to be announced Monday during the 1 p.m. AKDT edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter.
Hebard was named March 23 to the first team of the United States Basketball Writers Association All-America Team.
The USBWA honor came four days after she garnered first-team recognition on the Associated Press All-America Team.
She was among three Ducks on the USBWA All-America Team. Senior guard Sabrina Ionescu also was among five players on the first team and junior forward Satou Sabally was a second-team selection.
Ionescu was named the USBWA Women’s National Player of the Year on March 22 and was selected as the AP National Player of the Year on March 20.
Hebard, received AP Honorable Mention All-America during her first three seasons with the Ducks.
This past season, she led NCAA Division I with a career-best 68.5 field-goal percentage. She finished her career as the Pac-12 Conference’s and Oregon’s all-time leader in field-goal percentage at 65.1.
Hebard averaged 17.3 points per game and led the Pac-12 with a career-best 9.6 rebounds per contest this past season. She racked up a career-high 16 double-doubles while leading the Ducks with 14 games of 20 or more points and three games of 30 or more points.
Her double-double efforts include a season-high 31 points with 13 rebounds in an 89-63 win over Texas Southern on Nov. 16 in the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.
On. Nov. 28, she dropped in 30 points and corralled 18 rebounds, matching her single-game career high, during an 89-72 win over Oklahoma State in the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Hebard compiled 30 points and 17 rebounds Feb. 17 in an 80-66 conference win at UCLA.
She gained a berth on the Pac-12 all-tournament team March 8 after delivering a game-high 24 points in an 89-56 win over Stanford in the conference tournament final. Hebard shot 9 for 11 from the field in the title contest at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Before her stellar career with Oregon, Hebard was a three-time Alaska Gatorade Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year and a two-time recipient of the Alaska Association of Alaska Basketball Coaches Class 4A State Girls Player of the Year honor.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.