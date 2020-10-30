The five Interior football coaches came together and formed the first ever All-Interior Football Teams, according to Steve Zanazzo, Lathrop High School activities coordinator.

Monroe Catholic had a standout year, with a 5-1 record overall and high-scoring wins over rivals Valdez, Eielson (twice) and West Valley. The Rams suffered their only loss in the COVID-shortened season to Lathrop High School in both teams’ final games. Shaun Conwell, a senior at Monroe Catholic, was named Offensive Player of the Year. He was joined by teammate Aaron Conwell, a junior, who was named Defensive Player of the Year. Monroe Catholic coach Kyle Allison was voted Coach of the Year.

D’Angelo Tiapula of Lathrop was named Player of the Year and Lathrop coach Eric Orphys was named Assistant Coach of the Year. 

David Edwards of West Valley was Lineman of the Year.

 

First team: Offense

Quarterback: Shaun Conwell, Monroe Catholic

Halfback: D’Angelo Tiapula, Lathrop; Will McManus, Eielson; Garren Nicholson, Monroe Catholic

Fullback: Tommy Bast, Monroe Catholic

Wide receiver: Dean Silva, Lathrop; Carter Barney, Monroe Catholic

Tight end: Evan Puryear, Monroe Catholic

Tackle: Dylan Panama, Lathrop; Malcom Ode, North Pole

Guard: Jason Uribe, Lathrop; David Edwards, West Valley; Chris West, North Pole

Center: Wyatt Nelson, Lathrop

Long snapper: Lucas Malaepule, Lathrop

Kicker: Jarren Littell, Lathrop

Retrieval specialist: Andre Williams, Lathrop

 

First team: Defense

Outside linebacker: Brayden Grorud, Eielson; Tyler Clooten, Lathrop

Inside linebacker: Nic Clark, North Pole; James Opp, Lathrop; Aaron Conwell, Monroe Catholic

Defensive back: Kaine Clayton, Lathrop; Colton Parduhn, Lathrop; Carter Barney, Monroe Catholic; Reece Walters, North Pole

Interior lineman: Emmanuel Jennings, Lathrop; David Edwards, West Valley; Isiah Leggett, West Valley; Malachai Brooks, Monroe Catholic

Punter: Riley Walters, North Pole

Utility player: D’Angelo Tiapula, Lathrop

 

Second Team — Offense

Quarterback: Jarren Littell, Lathrop

Halfback: Nic Clark, North Pole; Andre Williams, Lathrop

Fullback: Kobi Amio, West Valley

Wide Receiver: Eddie Coleman, Lathrop; Riley Walters, North Pole

Tight end: Kaden Bostwick, North Pole

Tackle: Harrison Wall, Eielson, Ivan Nicholson, Monroe

Guard: Ahman Matthews, Eielson; Mason Muramato, Monroe Catholic

Center: Wyatt Baise, West Valley

Long snapper: Kaden Bostwick, North Pole

Kicker: Luis Bonilla, North Pole

 

Second team — Defense

Outside linebacker: Jared Arnold, North Pole; Jonathan Yates, Lathrop

Inside linebacker: Garren Nicholson, Monroe Catholic; Will McManus, Eielson; Jayden Bitton, Eielson

Defensive back: Sean Canoy, North Pole; Riley Walters, North Pole; Brandon Polesky, Eielson; Tyler Moore, Monroe Catholic

Interior lineman: Chris West, North Pole; Mason Muramoto, Monroe Catholic; Ahman Matthews, Eielson; Harrison Wall, Eielson

Punter: Jarren Littell, Lathrop

Utility player: Kaden Bostwick, North Pole; Evan Karrs, Eielson

 

Honorable mention

Quarterback: Devon Clark, North Pole

Fullback: Jayden Bitton, Eielson

Wide receiver: Alex Garcia, North Pole; Brandon Polesky, Eielson

Center: Riley Roos, North Pole; Jabin Collins, Monroe Catholic

Long snapper: Evan Karrs, Eielson

Inside linebacker: Brandon Hilliard, North Pole; Keegan Laughlin, Lathrop

Defensive back: Ryan Robinson, Monroe Catholic; Jack Snow, Monroe Catholic

Interior lineman: Prestyn Rayburn, Lathrop; Trevor Mahler, Monroe Catholic; Ivan Nicholson, Monroe Catholic

Utility player: Dylan Glynn, West Valley

Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.

