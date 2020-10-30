The five Interior football coaches came together and formed the first ever All-Interior Football Teams, according to Steve Zanazzo, Lathrop High School activities coordinator.
Monroe Catholic had a standout year, with a 5-1 record overall and high-scoring wins over rivals Valdez, Eielson (twice) and West Valley. The Rams suffered their only loss in the COVID-shortened season to Lathrop High School in both teams’ final games. Shaun Conwell, a senior at Monroe Catholic, was named Offensive Player of the Year. He was joined by teammate Aaron Conwell, a junior, who was named Defensive Player of the Year. Monroe Catholic coach Kyle Allison was voted Coach of the Year.
D’Angelo Tiapula of Lathrop was named Player of the Year and Lathrop coach Eric Orphys was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
David Edwards of West Valley was Lineman of the Year.
First team: Offense
Quarterback: Shaun Conwell, Monroe Catholic
Halfback: D’Angelo Tiapula, Lathrop; Will McManus, Eielson; Garren Nicholson, Monroe Catholic
Fullback: Tommy Bast, Monroe Catholic
Wide receiver: Dean Silva, Lathrop; Carter Barney, Monroe Catholic
Tight end: Evan Puryear, Monroe Catholic
Tackle: Dylan Panama, Lathrop; Malcom Ode, North Pole
Guard: Jason Uribe, Lathrop; David Edwards, West Valley; Chris West, North Pole
Center: Wyatt Nelson, Lathrop
Long snapper: Lucas Malaepule, Lathrop
Kicker: Jarren Littell, Lathrop
Retrieval specialist: Andre Williams, Lathrop
First team: Defense
Outside linebacker: Brayden Grorud, Eielson; Tyler Clooten, Lathrop
Inside linebacker: Nic Clark, North Pole; James Opp, Lathrop; Aaron Conwell, Monroe Catholic
Defensive back: Kaine Clayton, Lathrop; Colton Parduhn, Lathrop; Carter Barney, Monroe Catholic; Reece Walters, North Pole
Interior lineman: Emmanuel Jennings, Lathrop; David Edwards, West Valley; Isiah Leggett, West Valley; Malachai Brooks, Monroe Catholic
Punter: Riley Walters, North Pole
Utility player: D’Angelo Tiapula, Lathrop
Second Team — Offense
Quarterback: Jarren Littell, Lathrop
Halfback: Nic Clark, North Pole; Andre Williams, Lathrop
Fullback: Kobi Amio, West Valley
Wide Receiver: Eddie Coleman, Lathrop; Riley Walters, North Pole
Tight end: Kaden Bostwick, North Pole
Tackle: Harrison Wall, Eielson, Ivan Nicholson, Monroe
Guard: Ahman Matthews, Eielson; Mason Muramato, Monroe Catholic
Center: Wyatt Baise, West Valley
Long snapper: Kaden Bostwick, North Pole
Kicker: Luis Bonilla, North Pole
Second team — Defense
Outside linebacker: Jared Arnold, North Pole; Jonathan Yates, Lathrop
Inside linebacker: Garren Nicholson, Monroe Catholic; Will McManus, Eielson; Jayden Bitton, Eielson
Defensive back: Sean Canoy, North Pole; Riley Walters, North Pole; Brandon Polesky, Eielson; Tyler Moore, Monroe Catholic
Interior lineman: Chris West, North Pole; Mason Muramoto, Monroe Catholic; Ahman Matthews, Eielson; Harrison Wall, Eielson
Punter: Jarren Littell, Lathrop
Utility player: Kaden Bostwick, North Pole; Evan Karrs, Eielson
Honorable mention
Quarterback: Devon Clark, North Pole
Fullback: Jayden Bitton, Eielson
Wide receiver: Alex Garcia, North Pole; Brandon Polesky, Eielson
Center: Riley Roos, North Pole; Jabin Collins, Monroe Catholic
Long snapper: Evan Karrs, Eielson
Inside linebacker: Brandon Hilliard, North Pole; Keegan Laughlin, Lathrop
Defensive back: Ryan Robinson, Monroe Catholic; Jack Snow, Monroe Catholic
Interior lineman: Prestyn Rayburn, Lathrop; Trevor Mahler, Monroe Catholic; Ivan Nicholson, Monroe Catholic
Utility player: Dylan Glynn, West Valley
