One year, I drafted former Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph for my fantasy team. I told everyone, “don’t sleep on Kyle Rudolph!” By the end of that season, I found myself sleeping on Kyle Rudolph.
Seriously. Tuck me in, read me a story, good night moon, good night room, the works. I was wrong about Kyle Rudolph and I’ll probably be wrong about a few things today. That won’t stop me from trying.
Today, we continue our coverage of the NFL draft. You’ll see a mock draft tomorrow, get a break from the action on Friday and see my first round grades on Saturday morning. Today, though, we take a look at sleepers, projects, and names you won’t hear in the first round of the draft, but could still end up being steals. Let’s get to it.
Project QB: Jamie Newman, Georgia/Wake Forrest
Newman looked like an NFL quarterback in his time at Wake Forrest. The thought was if he looked just as good at Georgia, he was a first round lock.
Enter a global pandemic. The season was delayed, and Newman ultimately opted out of the season which hurt his stock.
Newman has good size at 6’4, had a 26:11 TD:INT ratio his last season at Wake Forrest, and rushed for 574 yards and 6 touchdowns to show his mobility. The issue is lack of experience and not having played in over a year. For a team in QB limbo that can wait to develop someone, however, (*cough* The Saints *cough*), he’s just the right guy.
Sleeper RB: Pooka Williams, Kansas
I talked about Williams yesterday. He was simply the best high school football player I ever laid eyes on and I’ve seen Remember the Titans 100 times.
Williams lacks ideal size, can be a boom or bust runner, and hasn’t been asked to carry the full load since high school. Still, he has the skill set to be an Alvin Kamara type running back at best, and at worst an electrifying special teams player.
Likely Day 3 WR: Warren Jackson, Colorado State
Jackson’s numbers (77 catches, 1,119 yards, 8 TD’s as a junior) and size (6’6, 215) would have you believing he was a first rounder. Due to the statistic-inflating offense former head coach Mike Bobo ran, a lack of ideal vertical speed, and taking last year off due to Covid, that won’t happen.
Still, Jackson’s potential is sky high. Given the recent NFL success of former Ram receivers Michael Gallup, Rashard Higgins, and Preston Williams, there’s plenty of reason to believer that Jackson will be just fine in the pros when he’s drafted by the Saints, er, whichever team takes him.
Small school defenders to watch: LB Patrick Johnson
Johnson is 6’3, 255, a big time playmaker, and after a dip in production two years ago, he bounced back nicely. A solid pass rusher who fits well in a 3-4 scheme, there are plenty of teams who’ll be happy to get him. He’s projected as a 2nd-3rd round pick due to the fact that he played at Tulane, but keep an eye out for him to outplay that status.
First kicker off the board: Ryan Stonehouse, P, Colorado State
He played for CSU and the Saints need a punter after Thomas Morstead retired ... I need not explain more.
