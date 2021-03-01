Before I get started, don’t actually call me Ishmael.
That was a reference to “Moby Dick” by Herman Melville, and I don’t plan on doing any whaling anytime soon. After everything I had to get through to make it through Canada and reach Fairbanks, however, it’s a wonder I don’t yet have a peg leg or a thirst for vengeance. This story won’t be as long or epic as Melville’s 1851 classic, don’t worry. I just wanted to introduce myself and let you know that I’m happy to be here.
Since you won’t be calling me Ishmael, you should know that my name is Hart Pisani and I’m the new sports reporter for the News-Miner. I originally hail from New Orleans, but I came here from a small town called Sterling, Colorado. After a year there that was, as it goes without saying, not normal, I decided to go the opposite direction of LeBron James when he took his talents to South Beach. Now I’m here, but you should know, that took some doing.
It took six days of driving to get here, through the snow, by myself. I was held at the Canadian border for three hours, had to switch hotels three times on my trip due to the way the Canadians process payment, and got my car stuck in the snow before being pulled out by a friendly local. That last thing was the only thing that kept me from swearing off ever returning to Canada again.
I slept in a cabin reminiscent of something from “Friday the 13th,” took longer to leave Canada than to enter the United States, and made it to Fairbanks to discover that the people who winterized my car in Colorado ripped me off. It’s been quite the journey already and I only just got here, but I’m here. What’s more, I’d go through it all again to get here.
I’ve dreamed of reporting sports since I was a kid. Growing up a Saints fan post-Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans will do that. I’ve covered high school, college and professional sports in two different places, but now I’ll be a full-time staff writer for you. We haven’t gotten to know each other yet, but I can promise you I’m looking forward to it, and I’m confident the sports section is in good hands.
There’s plenty I still have to learn, and I’m sure you’ll be a part of helping me get there. If “getting there” is as tough as it was just getting to Fairbanks, I’m sure it won’t always be easy. However, if what we both get out of this new partnership is as rewarding as the feeling of finally arriving in Fairbanks, I believe we’ll all end up feeling very satisfied.
The road’s ahead of us, so let’s start out today. Expect plenty of coverage of the Ice Dogs, UAF, prep sports and more. Just don’t expect me to cover anything related to Canada anytime soon.
