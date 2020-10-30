The 13th annual Cache Creek Warm-Up is a do-it-yourself project this year. Get out of town on your own schedule and run a 6.8-mile out-and-back on Cache Creek Road, and report your results to Jane Lanford before Nov. 8. Lanford will submit results to be posted on the Running Club North website and Facebook page. The prize? Adulation of your peers.
This race was invented to fill empty space in the November race calendar, and had been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 7, this year. It has attracted from six to 27 hardy souls each year, with starting temps ranging from 7 below to 30 above. It’s on a logging road, and you never know what the snow and/or ice conditions will be. But it’s in the hills and so should be warmer than in town. And it’s guaranteed to be hilly.
The course: Officially, the race starts and ends on Cache Creek Road by the “Active Logging Road” sign just off the intersection with Murphy Dome Road (at Mile 8.7 Murphy Dome Road). Run Cache Creek Road the whole race — past Sherman Road at mile 2.5, past the inviting pullout at mile 3, down to the bottom of the hill at mile 3.4 (there’s a small pullout where in years past we had an aid station, and the road turns left). Turn around and come back the way you came. Lanford Garmin it at 6.76 miles with 624 feet of elevation gain (Sherman is the high point).
To report your results: By 7 p.m. Nov. 8, email or text Lanford 907-687-0769; jlanford907@yahoo.com) your name, gender, age and time. Feel free to send along a selfie or fun snippet about your run.
Running Club North election
With the Running Club North 2020 annual meeting being canceled due to the pandemic, the election of the 2021 Board of Directors will be held online, according to Gary Pohl, RCN president.
Current members will receive an email from Running Club North, regarding its use of Election Runner (electionrunner.com) with instructions for voting and a personal key code. Individual members each get one vote and family memberships get one vote for the full slate of candidates.
There are 12 board positions. The ballot includes one qualified, board-vetted candidate for each position. There are also provisions for write-in candidates. Candidates’ statements can be seen by clicking the blue “!” icon.
Deadline for voting is Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.