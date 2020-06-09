The Iditarod Trail Committee announced Big Lake’s Martin Buser as winner of both the Donlin Gold Sportsmanship and Most Inspirational Musher awards on Monday for his performance during the 2020 race. Both awards were voted on by the mushers.
The winner of the Sportsmanship award receives a $3,000 check and the Most Inspirational Musher receives a paid entry fee for the 2021 race.
Buser is a four-time Iditarod champion (1992, 1994, 1997, 2002) and has completed 35 consecutive Iditarods and 37 total.
“That is a record that, quite frankly, is incomparable in the world of sports,” said Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach, according to a Monday news release.
“Top that with the cohort of apprentices he’s trained to work with the dogs at Happy Trails Kennels over these many years, he is, by all accounts, most inspirational.”
This year Buser was part of what became known as the Elim 11, which comprised the last 11 teams that were forced to turn back to the Elim checkpoint after encountering bad trail conditions.
“In past Iditarods, I have been honored to receive each of these awards, but never both in the same,” Buser said, according to the news release.
“It was an honor to have had the opportunity to travel in the back of the pack with the members of the Elim 11. I hope, in some small way, I played a role in helping them complete their journey.”
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMSports.