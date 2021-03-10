At long last, it’s time for high school playoff basketball.
It was around this time a year ago that the world came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19. High school basketball playoffs around the country were canceled before they could be completed. While COVID-19 is still here, it’s slowed down enough that we’re able to once again rejoice in the “second season” of prep basketball. For the Aurora Conference, that second season begins on Thursday.
The brackets have officially been released for the Aurora Conference Tournament. The boys and girls basketball tournaments will begin on Thursday, conclude their championship round on Friday, and wrap up their consolation bracket on Saturday. That means Fairbanks and the surrounding teams of the Fairbanks North Star Borough will tipoff to determine who will call themselves the 2021 Aurora Conference Champion and cement a spot in the 3A playoffs.
Two teams will earn berths from the conference while there will be one At-Large berth for 3A. There will be eight teams selected in the 3A bracket this year. First, though, teams must make it through the conference tournament.
The tournament will begin bright and early Thursday at 9 a.m. While Ben Eielson has been selected as the host school this year, all games will be played at North Pole High School in order to allow parents and media to attend. Fittingly, the Eielson boys will tipoff the tournament at 9 a.m. against Delta. Records are not available for those two schools, though Eielson is the fifth seed while Delta is the fourth seed.
Once the action starts on Thursday, it doesn’t slow down. The boys bracket will continue at 10:45 a.m. as the third seeded Hutchison boys will take on sixth seeded Galena. Hutchison defeated Galena on Monday when the two teams played.
After that, the girls bracket begins play. The six player team of Ben Eielson will be seeded sixth and take on fifth seeded Delta at 12:30 p.m. Eielson is low on experience this year with three freshmen and three eighth graders.
The girls will keep it rolling at 2:15 p.m. when the third seeded Hutchison Lady Hawks take on sixth seeded Galena. The result of the game between those two schools on Monday night was not available at press time.
The teams that played earlier in the day won’t get much of a rest. The winner of the Delta-Eielson boys game will have to gear up and play again at 4 p.m. on Thursday. They will have their work cut out for them as well as they will take on first seed Monroe Catholic. According to MaxPreps, Monroe Catholic is 19-2 overall this season.
There won’t be a break for any of the other teams, either. The winner of the Galena-Hutchison boys game will take on second seed Valdez at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday.
Valdez is coming off of a 83-28 loss to Monroe on Saturday following a win over Hutchison on Friday.
The girls won’t get any rest either. The winner of the Delta/Eielson girls game will play first seeded Monroe Catholic at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Rams are coming off of a 57-30 win over short handed Valdez on Saturday. The winner of the Hutchison-Galena girls game will take on the second seeded Valdez Lady Buccaneers at 9:15 a.m. to close out the day.
If you think that’s it, you’ve never watched regional basketball. The action will continue on Friday at 9 a.m. at North Pole High School. The consolation bracket will begin with the boys day one losers at 9 a.m. and continue with a second game at 10:45 a.m. The girls consolation bracket will have games at 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.
There will then be a break in the action until play resumes at 6 p.m. That’s when the boys Aurora Conference Championship will be played. The girls championship will tipoff at 8 p.m.
That won’t be the end of the tournament, however. As mentioned, the top two teams from the conference will go to the playoffs. The losers of the previous games will still have one more chance, however. The two winners of Friday’s boys consolation games will play each other at a 9 a.m. contest on Saturday. The winner of that game will have one last chance to earn an automatic bid to the postseason. The winners of Friday’s girls consolation games will face off at 10:45 a.m.
Whoever emerges from the boys consolation bracket will take on the loser of the conference championship game the same day, so no rest for the wicked. The boys second place game will be played at 2:15 p.m. while the girls second place game will tipoff at 4:15 p.m.
Sound complicated? Try covering it all for the local newspaper. Still, for all of the long days that are about to come our way, the important point is that playoff prep hoops is finally back again. So this Thursday, crank up the Bruce Springsteen cause "Glory Days" are here again.