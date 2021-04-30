The Fairbanks North-Star Borough has decided that concession stands at the Big Dipper Ice Arena will be closed for this weekend’s series between the Ice Dogs and the Chippewa Steel.
The decision comes as a response to the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in the borough. Fairbanks has more than tripled it’s weekly Covid-19 case average since the beginning of April and is currently first in Alaska in terms of new cases on a daily average. The most recent number of daily cases was 52 for Wednesday, but daily cases surpassed 100 multiple times last week. Fairbanks also ranks second to last in the state in vaccinations with just 35.1% of the area having been fully vaccinated.
The good news, according to Ice Dogs General Manager Rob Proffitt, is that attendance will remain at 50% for this weekend’s series. Thusly, all 1,100 fans who purchased tickets for the two game series on Friday and Saturday will still be allowed to attend.
“We’re very thankful (fans will still be allowed to attend),” Proffitt said. “We ask people that if they have any feeling of sickness not to come to the building. We ask you to keep on masking. You’re not going to be able to bring any water bottles or anything and there will be bag checks outside.”
Proffitt says that in lieu of having the concession stands, the Ice Dog sponsors have stepped up to keep fans fed before and after games.
“If you want to grab a bite to eat a burger or whatever it is you can stop at our great sponsors at Oasis or Fenders on your way to the game or on the way home from the game,” he said. “If you don’t have tickets for the game there will be viewing parties at both Oasis and Fenders for both games starting at 7:30(p.m.).”
