Iditarod musher Tim Pappas of Big Lake won the 2020 Matson Most Improved Musher Award for his second attempt at the race in which he improved 31 places to finish 20th.
Matson completed this year’s nearly 1,000-mile journey from Anchorage to Nome in 11 days, 57 minutes and 36 seconds with a team of dogs fielded from four-time Iditarod champion Martin Buser’s Happy Trails Kennel.
The Most Improved Musher honor is usually awarded at the race’s finishers banquet, but with this year’s celebration delayed due to COVID-19, an announcement was made by social media and email on Wednesday.
The award comes with a $2,000 cash prize and trophy, which will be presented to Pappas at a later date.
Jessie Holmes and Lev Shvarts tied for the second most improved musher, both improving their most recent finishes by 18 spots.
Race winner Thomas Waerner and fourth place finisher Brent Sass tied for third most improved, each bettering their last finish by 16 places.
