Ice Dogs head coach Trevor Stewart wasn’t thrilled that his team was forced into overtime after losing a huge third period lead on Friday night. Still, the way Friday’s game ended, it’s hard to imagine there wasn’t a Fairbanks fan in the whole Big Dipper Ice Arena that wasn’t feeling thrilled.
After the Janesville Jets overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to force overtime, the Fairbanks’ Austin Becker only needed 10 extra seconds to end the game as his goal sent a sigh of relief throughout the Dipper and gave the Ice Dogs a 5-4 win in extra time. The win tied the weekend series with Janesville at 1-1, moved the Dogs to 21-18-1-1 with 44 points on the season, and gave the Dogs their first win in Fairbanks this year.
“It feels pretty amazing,” Becker said of his game winning shot. “It’s our second game back up here and we needed a win like that.”
Early in the third period there didn’t seem to be any question that the Dogs were heading to victory. They held a 4-1 lead, goalie Ryan Keyes was having a phenomenal night, and the offense held a distinct shots on goal advantage.
Then, everything seemed to change over a span of eight minutes.
The Jets scored three unanswered goals at 1:46, 7:02, and 9:12 to tie up the game and put Fairbanks on their heels. Keyes held strong the rest of the way and the Andrew Garby led the defense to a strong stand to keep the game tied. The offense seemed to be lacking punch, however, with Laker Aldridge sitting in the penalty box for fighting. The game needed extra minutes before a victor could be decided.
Thanks to Becker and Garby, who had the game-winning assist, 10 seconds was all Fairbanks needed.
Jacob Conrad, Jake Hale, Bret Link, and Ty Naaykens scored the first four goals for the Dogs with Owen Neuharth, Naaykens, Aldridge, Conrad, Garby, and Billy Renfrew picking up assists. It was Keyes’ impressive work in the net, however, that kept the Ice Dogs in front most of the night. Keyes finished the evening with 25 saves, but more importantly, he regained his composure after the three goals by Janesville to keep them off the board and send the game to overtime.
“You just have to simplify your game,” Keyes said. “I just had to settle things down and tell myself to whether the storm and we were able to straighten the ship after that so we could win the hockey game.”
It was the Ice Dogs’ first overtime game since February 14th which also came against Janesville. Of the five overtime games Fairbanks has played this season, three of them have come against the Jets.
Now, two of them have ended in Ice Dog wins.
Fairbanks will wrap up the series Saturday night at 7:30 at the Dipper.
