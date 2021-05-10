The West Valley Lady Wolfpack joined their baseball team along with the Lathrop baseball and softball teams in taking the trip down to the Palmer/Wasilla area last weekend. Not everything went according to plan, but West Valley won’t be coming home empty handed either.
The Lady Wolfpack went 1-2 this past weekend, claiming a 23-7 victory over Wasilla on Friday night before falling 6-0 and 10-0 to Colony on Saturday.
The good came on Friday as West Valley started off hot and never cooled down. The Lady Wolfpack jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the top of the first and surrendered just two runs in the bottom, giving them a 5-2 lead. West Valley added six more runs in the top of the second inning to take a commanding 11-2 lead before giving up two runs in the bottom. Still, the Lady Wolfpack led 11-4.
The third inning was West Valley’s finest work, putting up seven runs and blanking Wasilla to send the Lady Wolfpack up 18-2. After putting up five more runs of their own in the top of the fourth and giving up just three in the bottom, West Valley ended things early thanks to the ten-run mercy rule.
Tessa Lindberg (2-for-5, three runs, three RBI’s) was the standout player on offense while Makayla Mobley got the win in the circle.
The next day didn’t go quite so well.
In the 6-0 game, Tessa Lindberg, Kayla Anthony, and Jackie Bolinger all earned hits. However, they were the only three hits for the Lady Wolfpack. Additionally, no one was able to get a run in while Mobley gave up 12 hits, six earned runs, and walked four batters with just three K’s.
Colony put up one run in the first, two each in the second and third, none in the fourth, and one in the fifth to earn their final score. Neither team committed an error in the game.
In the 10-0 game, Aaliyah Hanson was the only player to get a hit for West Valley as Mobley again gave up 12 hits. Six of the ten runs scored were earned.
Next up, West Valley will play Hutchison on Thursday in a double-header at S. Davis.
Aside from their 10-0 loss on Friday night to Wasilla, no further results were available for the West Valley baseball team.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.