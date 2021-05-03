After losing a lead late in their Friday game against Lathrop, the West Valley Wolfpack weren’t willing to leave anything to chance late in Saturday’s game.
Down a run heading into the fifth inning, the Wolfpack scored six in the fifth and 11 in the sixth while holding Monroe Catholic to just one more en route to an 18-3 victory at Newby Field Saturday. The result gave West Valley a third place finish in the early season Newby Tournament hosted by North Pole.
Trailing 2-1, West Valley scored two runs on an error in the fifth inning to get the scoring streak started. After going up 7-3 after five innings of play, West Valley treated RBI’s like Oprah treats free cars. Grant Swarthout, Caden Davis, Zach Pilkinton, Gavin Smeltzer, Teagan Emerson, and Dylan Swarthout all put up RBI’s in the sixth to make the lead insurmountable.
Monroe got on the board in the first when Brighton Higbee drew a walk with the bases loaded before West Valley evened the score with Davis’ groundout RBI. Monroe scored another run before the late onslaught by the Wolfpack.
After Emerson got the start on the mound, Grant Swarthout picked up the win for West Valley. Emerson didn’t surrender a hit but gave up the walk that caused the run. He stuck out four batters while walking three. Swarthout pitched three innings in relief, giving up three hits, one earned run, and striking out two. Cole Neal pitched the final innings and struckout all three batters he faced.
Shaun Conwell got the start for Monroe and did solid work through four innings, surrendering just one hit, one earned run, walking four batters and striking out five. The Rams went to their bullpen afterwards and the results were less successful. Gabe Angaiak took the loss as he surrendered eight earned runs, three hits, and four walks in just 0.1 innings of work.
Monroe Catholic will play again on Tuesday against North Pole at Newby while West Valley will play Wasilla on Friday.
