The West Valley Wolfpack offense couldn’t find their groove and their pitching struggled with the same issue Friday night in Wasilla.
The Wolfpack managed just one hit at the plate and their two pitchers combined to give up six earned runs en route to a 10-0 loss on the road Friday night to the Warriors.
The game was scoreless midway through the third inning when Wasilla got their first run of the game on the board. After West Valley failed to respond, the Warriors tacked on five more in the fourth inning on RBI’s from Jacob Hansen, Andre Brown, Nolan Murphy, and Bison Malave. Hansen pitched the whole five innings of the game, surrendering only one hit, walking two and striking out three.
Each team committed two errors and Wasilla tallied nine hits. They scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth to enact the ten-run mercy rule and end the game early.
West Valley is currently in Wasilla as part of a road trip with their softball team. The Lathrop baseball and softball teams are also on the trip with them as the two schools exchange playing with Wasilla and Colony over the weekend.
The Wolfpack will play Colony in baseball on Saturday while Lathrop plays Wasilla. The West Valley softball team will play Colony on Saturday as well while the Lathrop softball team will face Wasilla.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.