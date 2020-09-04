This column is a reprint of Craig Smith’s column that appeared in the Oct. 1, 1976, Fairbanks Daily News-Miner
Who’s the most famous Goldpanner of all time? It has to be Tom Seaver.
Yet when Seaver joined the club in 1964, he wasn’t a blue chip prospect. Instead, he was an add-on, and putting him in a Panners uniform was more a goodwill gesture than a sound baseball decision.
The Panners general manager at the time was “Red” Boucher, who was responsible for creating the Goldpanner organization. In June he got a call from USC baseball coach Ron Deadeux asking him to take a young pitcher named Seaver from Fresno City College because Seaver was headed for USC.
Since Deadeux was a prime source of Goldpanner talent and had already helped the Panners sign four players that year, Boucher agreed to take Seaver.
“We always took one or two players that were ‘maybes’ as far as Ron was concerned,” Boucher said in a (1976) interview. “I called Tom in Fresno and he indicated that he wanted to finish his Marine Corps commitment by going to summer camp first. I was real impressed by that and said fine. But I said, ‘Take a ball and glove with you to camp and be ready to throw when you get up here.”
The day Seaver arrived in Fairbanks, he was met at the airport with a Goldpanner uniform for him to put on immediately. The Panners were playing Bellingham as the plane landed and the starting pitcher’s curve ball was hanging in the air and getting whacked all over Growden Field. When Seaver got to the ballpark, he started to walk toward Boucher to say hello. Boucher didn’t have time for niceties.
“I pointed to the bullpen and said, ‘Go warm up.” Seaver entered the game and went on to win it.
Seaver lived with the Bouchers both seasons he was here and worked in Boucher’s sporting goods store.
“I guess the biggest thing I was impressed with with Tom was that emotionally he knew what he wanted in life. He wasn’t that serious. He kidded a lot and was well-liked by the ballplayers, but as a person he really had it together.”
Seaver was the third-best pitcher on the Panners staff that first season. Boucher said there were other pitchers who could throw as hard as Seaver but said everything Seaver threw “moved” and that Seaver “knew how to throw to batters.”
That didn’t prevent Seaver from getting bombed at times. In a game at Grand Junction. Colorado, the altitude seemed to take something off his pitches and Grand Junction was having a field day.
Boucher recalls that Seaver and the entire team had been acting cocky and silly and playing poorly on the road trip. In the sixth inning of this particular game, the Goldpanners were down about 12 runs when Boucher went out to the mound. He recalls sharply telling Seaver, “I don’t care if you stay out here all night and embarrass yourself. There’s not going to be anyone relieving you.” The Panners lost.
Going into Wichita for the national tournament a few days later, a friend in the Cincinnati Reds organization told Boucher he could get Ken Holtzman to play for the Panners. The addition of Holtzman, though, would mean dropping Seaver since the roster was limited to 16 players.
“I got Tom up to the hotel room and had a talk with him. He was really determined. In fact, he was upset when I said he might not be part of the tournament squad. I decided to go with Seaver and forget Holtzman.”
It was a wise decision. In the national tournament, the Panners got in a tough game with Bob Moore’s Oldsmobile of Wichita and the Panners trailed.
Seaver was brought in as a relief pitcher with the top Wichita slugger at the plate. Boucher went out to talk to Seaver but recalls Seaver looking at him straight in the eye and saying, “If you haven’t taught me enough by now, you’ve wasted your time, so give me the ball and get the h--- out of here.”
The first pitch came in on the batter’s chin and he dove for the dirt. The next pitch was a fastball near the fists. The third pitch was hit for an easy grounder and the hitter was thrown out.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Panners had the bases loaded and Seaver was the next scheduled hitter.
“Normally you pinch hit your pitcher,” Boucher said. “Tom wasn’t a bad hitter but he was no slugger. I was looking over the dugout and about to call for a pinch hitter when he grabs a bat and looks at me with a look that says, ‘If you pinch hit for me, I’ll ... “
Seaver stepped to the plate and proceeded to hit one of the longest homers in Panners history. Seaver has said it was one of his biggest thrills in baseball.
The Panners won the game but later were eliminated in the tournament.
After the season, Boucher helped Seaver get a full scholarship to USC. Seaver returned to the Panners midway in the 1965 season after another Marines summer camp. By then he was a definite rising star.
Boucher, who served as lieutenant governor and now is an Anchorage business consultant and candidate for governor, thinks the difference between Seaver and pitchers with more natural ability is that Seaver “has the inner resources to call on.”
Seaver invited Boucher to be his guest at the 1969 World Series.
Boucher didn’t go. He was too nervous. He watched Seaver pitch the Mets to the world championship on television.