Pitcher Tom Seaver only played parts of two seasons for the Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks, but he left an indelible mark on the franchise.
Seaver, 75, who has been called the greatest New York Mets player, died Wednesday at his home in Calistoga, California. In his Major League Baseball career, the right-handed pitcher amassed 311 victories, 3,640 career strikeouts, three Cy Young Awards and had a starring role in the “Miracle Mets” 1969 World Series championship season.
But he got his break in Fairbanks.
Seaver was only the third-best pitcher on the 1964 Alaska Goldpanners roster, but Fairbanks Mayor and Goldpanners w H.A. “Red” Boucher saw promise.
“I had great confidence in Tom,” Boucher told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner in 1967 after learning Seaver had been selected as National League Rookie of the Year. “I knew he would succeed. He had maturity, he had the desire for self-improvement, and he was a tremendous competitor.”
Boucher started the summer baseball league as a pipeline for collegiate players to the majors, and it served as a precursor to the Alaska Baseball League, which began in 1969. Seaver is one of more than 200 Goldpanners who went on to Major League careers. (Other notable Goldpanners include Bill “Spaceman” Lee, Dave Winfield and Barry Bonds.)
Seaver played for the Goldpanners during the 1964 and ’65 seasons, living with the Bouchers and working in the family’s sporting goods store. Seaver was late starting both summers because he had to fulfill obligations as a Marine reservist, but he made an impression. When he finally arrived in Fairbanks in 1964, the Panners were in the middle of a game and losing. Seaver was hustled into uniform and onto the mound, where he pulled out a win. Then he introduced himself to the other players.
In 1964, he made the All-American team at the National Baseball Congress Tournament in Wichita, Kansas.
Fairbanks has a long, storied baseball history despite being only 140 miles south of the Arctic Circle. At its heart is the annual Midnight Sun Baseball Game, played at night on longest day of the year without the use of artificial lights. The tradition dates back to 1906 when two local bars played on summer solstice to settle a bet.
Boucher organized the Goldpanners in 1960 and the team started hosting the game. Even though lights were strung at Growden Park in 1964, tradition keeps them off during the Midnight Sun Game. Former News-Miner columnist Dermot Cole notes that author Lew Freedman wrote in his book about Alaska baseball that complaints of it getting too dark have come up many times.
One of the more memorable stories concerns Seaver, who was told by Boucher to throw a fake pitch during a somewhat dark inning in 1965, according to the book.
The catcher hit his mitt, keeping up the illusion, and the umpire called it a ball. Boucher protested. When the umpire discovered that Seaver still had the ball in his mitt, Boucher was tossed for pulling that Midnight Special.
“A little show business never hurt,” Boucher reportedly said. Cole said he doesn’t know if that story happened exactly the way Boucher remembered, because the news accounts of the 1965 game show that Seaver left the game in the fifth inning when he bare-handed a grounder and hurt his hand, but Boucher knew all about showmanship.
Boucher called Al Campanis of the Los Angeles Dodgers after the 1965 season to tell him the Dodgers had better not let Seaver get away. But the Dodgers had already signed another Goldpanner, Skip Hancock. Boucher thought Seaver had potential and a “desire to improve himself.”
“He didn’t have a blazing fastball and he had only an adequate curve,” Boucher said, but Seaver’s capacity for work and desire for self-improvement made him into a Major League pitcher. Seaver was eventually signed to the Mets, and the rest is baseball Hall of Fame history. Seaver was inducted in 1992. Meanwhile, Hancock suffered a career-ending injury after two years with the Dodgers.
Seaver and Boucher stayed in touch over the years. In 1969, after the improbable Mets World Series win, Seaver told Boucher, “Your program, Red, was a vital step in my progress toward reaching a world championship and specifically the Cy Young Award of 1969. I send my heartfelt thanks to you and the members of the Goldpanners organization — may it never cease to exist.”
In 1967, Seaver told The Sporting News: “Alaska is something else. You can’t realize what a magnificent place it is unless you have been there. And it’s a lot different than most people picture it. I can remember waking up one night at 3 o’clock. I saw the sun coming through the windows and my first thought was that I’d overslept and blown my job.”
