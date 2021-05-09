Midway through the second inning, the Lathrop Malemutes baseball team was up a run and feeling good.
By the time the second inning was over, good was just about the only thing they weren’t feeling.
The Malemutes surrendered an almost unfathomable 22 runs in the bottom of the second inning Friday night and were ultimately defeated 28-3 by Colony on the road. Lathrop is now 3-2 on the season.
The game actually started fairly well for the Malemutes as Jagan Nautiyal put them up 1-0 in the first inning on a RBI groundout. Colony tied it up in the bottom of the first on Brayden Parrent’s walk with the bases loaded.
The top of the second went well for Lathrop as well when Fletcher Burnett’s RBI single put them up 2-1. That was the last time the Malemutes would even be in the game.
Colony absolutely exploded in the bottom of the second, scoring 22 runs as Lathrop rotated through three pitchers in the inning.
Lathrop managed to add another run in the top of the third before giving another to Colony to make it 24-3. The Malemutes were unable to add any runs in the fourth or fifth while Colony collected an additional four runs in the fourth to give the game its final score.
Thomas Forquer was the standout offensive player for Lathrop in going 2-for-3 with two runs, but he, Burnett, and Lukas Vore combined to surrender the 22 runs in the second. Lore gave up another five runs while Evan Imus gave up one.
Lathrop will play Wasilla on Saturday.
Lathrop’s softball team is also on the trip. They were defeated by Colony 10-2 Friday night. No stats or scoring summary were provided for that game.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.