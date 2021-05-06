It’s still early into the 2021 prep baseball season, but so far all the North Pole Patriots seem to do is win.
Alex Garcia struckout 15 batters while adding and RBI and run of his own to help lead North Pole to a 6-2 victory over the Monroe Catholic Rams Tuesday evening at Newby Field. North Pole is now 4-0 on the season while Monroe is 1-3.
Garcia, a Butte College signee, was sensational from the mound. The senior threw six innings, allowing only two hits and two runs to go with the 15 K’s. He also walked five batters before being relieved by Logan Fischer.
On offense, the Patriots picked up nine hits with Ethan Clifford, Ethan Follow, and Dalson Hines each going 2-for-3. Frollo scored two runs while Clifford scored one and batted another run in. Fischer added an RBI despite not collecting a hit while Nick Jones and Noah Perkins each added RBI’s on the day.
The game was actually scoreless through the first two innings before Monroe scored their only two runs of the game in the third, but of which were batted in by senior Shaun Conwell. Tommy Bast and Miles Fowler scored the Runs for the Rams. Conwell and Ole Peterson were the only players to get hits off on the day.
Down 2-0, the Patriots responded with a four run third inning to take the lead and added one run each in the fourth and fifth innings to give the game its final score.
Conwell got the start on the mound for Monroe and did his best through six innings. The senior and future college quarterback in football surrendered nine hits, allowed five earned runs of the six scored, and struckout five batters without giving up a walk. Fischer walked two batters and struckout one in his long inning of relief for the Pats.
North Pole will play West Valley on Monday while Monroe will play Hutchison.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/Hpisani91.