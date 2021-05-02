The North Pole Patriots baseball team remained unbeaten on the young season with a 10-4 victory over the Monroe Catholic Rams Friday night at Newby Park.
The win advanced the Patriots to the Newby Tournament Championship Game, which was played Saturday night after press time.
Monroe entered the game at 1-0 after knocking off Delta 13-3 last week on the road. North Pole came in 1-0 after picking up a 6-0 win over Delta on Thursday afternoon in the opening round of the Newby Tournament.
Now, the Rams sit at 1-1 while the Pats go to 2-0.
NPHS got off to a hot start by scoring six runs in the opening inning. Nick Jones and Ethan Frollo both singled in the first inning, Noah Perkins reached on an error, and Ethan Clifford picked up an RBI double to open things up.
Logan Fischer was the winning pitcher for North Pole, going three innings while surrendering just one hit and three runs that were all unearned. He walked five batters while striking out five. Gabriel Angnak got the start for the Rams.
While he surrendered only one hit on the game, his three walks, wild pitch, and hit-by-pitch resulted in four earned runs allowed while five scored in total.
Jonathan and Joshua Swank combined to pitch 3.2 innings, surrendering six hits, five runs with two earned, four walks, and 2 K’s.
Jones went 2-for-3 at the plate for North Pole while Alex Garcia went 1-for-3 with a run, a double, and an RBI. Tommy Bast collected four stolen bases for Monroe.
Monroe played the consolation bracket Saturday afternoon.
