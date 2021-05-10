The Lathrop Malemute’s weekend road trip started off rough and it didn’t get much easier as Saturday came to an end.
The Malemutes, along with their softball team and the West Valley baseball and softball teams, took the trip over to the Wasilla area this weekend for a two day trek of games. After getting blown out 28-3 Friday night against Colony, the Malemutes lost both Saturday games against Wasilla, 20-1 and 16-2.
Lathrop managed just two hits in the first game, both by Fletcher Burnett. Burnett went 2-for-2 on the game with one run scored.
John Haas was the lone pitcher on the day for the Malemutes and surrendered 17 hits and 12 earned runs. He failed to strike out a single batter.
Lathrop only managed a run in the fourth inning while Wasilla just kept piling it on, scoring four, seven, four, and five runs in each inning played.
The game was called after five innings due to the ten-run mercy rule.
Things didn’t get much better in the second game. After getting off to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Lathrop gave up four runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Malemutes added another run in the top of the second to cut it to 4-2, but Wasilla added another four runs at the bottom of the second to stretch the lead to six.
Lathrop’s pitching and defense did their job in the third inning, holding Wasilla to just one more run, but it all fell apart in the fourth as the Malemutes gave up seven runs in that inning. The game was once again called after just five innings due to the ten-run mercy rule.
In the second game, Lathrop again only got two hits off, one for Burnett and the other for Ayden Accola. Burnett went 1-for-3 with a run while Accola went 1-for-1 with a run. Jagan Nautiyal was on the mound for the Malemutes, giving up 19 hits, 14 earned runs, and striking out just three.
After heading into the weekend with a 3-1 record, the Malemutes now find themselves under .500 at 3-4. Their next chance to even their record will come Tuesday at Arco when they take on West Valley.
