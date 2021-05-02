While the Hutchison Hawks managed to score a run against the Lathrop Malemutes on Saturday morning, you can’t blame pitcher Jagan Nautiyal as he flirted with perfection.
Nautiyal struck out four batters while pitching a five-inning no-hitter on Saturday morning at Newby Park in leading Lathrop to a 7-1 victory over Hutchison. Lathrop is now 2-0 on the year while Hutchison is 0-1.
The Hawks managed a run in the fourth inning on a fielding error by the Malemutes and two walks kept Nautiyal from a perfect game, but two games into the season, he’ll happily take the no-no.
The game was originally supposed to be played Friday afternoon but was moved to Saturday morning due to weather.
“It’s just great to get outside,” said Lathrop head coach Ray Pulsifer. “We’re on our grass on our field at Arco, but we can’t even be on our infield because we’ve got too much mud. It’s great that North Pole hosted this tournament and get the guys outside where they can actually see plays.”
A 7-1 loss certainly wasn’t the way the Hawks were hoping to begin the season, but after not playing a game for almost two years, just getting back on the field felt like a win.
“Oh gosh,” said head coach James Johnson when asked how it felt to be playing again. “There’s no words that could say (how it feels). It’s just a beautiful day, a little bit cold, and my guys have to shake the cobwebs off but I think it is a good thing that we got this game in. We’ll make some changes for the next game and we’ll be doing just fine.”
Offensively, Fletcher Burnett led the way for the Malemutes in going 2-for-3 with two RBI’s and scoring two runs of his own. Evan Imus and Isaac Kim both scored in the first inning. Landon Bicknell-Long scored the only run of the game for Hutchison while also getting the start on the mound. He surrendered three hits, six walks and two earned runs. One bright side for Hutchison was the relief performance of Kyle Banning, who struck out eight batters in three innings of relief.
Lathrop played North Pole for the Newby Tournament Championship Saturday night after press time. Hutchison played Delta Saturday afternoon. Results of that game were not available.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.