For the Delta Huskies, Saturday was a feel good day for a team that was hungry for a win. For the Hutchison Hawks, their hunger now continues for at least another few days.
The Huskies went up early, the Hawks threatened in the middle, but Delta got hot again late which all led to a 7-3 victory for the Huskies as the Hawks remain winless on the year.
Delta got off to strong start as Dustin Peterson doubled on the first pitch his way to score one and give the Huskies a 1-0 lead. After scoring two more runs in the third, Hutch struck back in the fourth as Ryan Young’s RBI double scored Kyle Banning. The next at-bat, Cooper Irinaga’s RBI single scored Young to cut Delta’s lead to just one run, 3-2.
Delta ended the comeback attempt in the top of the fifth with three runs on a triple by Tyler Hudgins. Banning’s triple in the sixth scored Landon Bicknell-Long to make it 6-3, but Delta added a run in the 7th on a Hudgins groundout and the Hawks couldn’t score in bottom of the inning as Delta took the win.
Peterson threw all seven innings for Delta as he struck out 13 batters while giving up four hits and three runs, all earned. Peterson also went 3-for-4 with two RBI’s and two runs.
Banning was just as impressive in the K department as he fanned 12, but he also allowed six hits and six of the seven runs scored were earned. He led the offense with a 2-for-3 effort, one run, and one RBI. Young and Irinaga each went 1-for-1 with an RBI a piece with Young adding the run.
Hutchison will host Monroe on Monday evening at 5 p.m. while Delta will host North Pole Saturday at noon.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/hpisani91.