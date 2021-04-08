It’s been nearly two years since the Alaska Goldpanners last took the field after their 2020 season was wiped out due to COVID-19. The release of their intended games and planned roster have brought them one step closer to returning, however.
Goldpanners general manager John Lohrke has unveiled Alaska’s 2021 schedule and their roster as it stands right now. All dates and times are subject to change, of course, and Lohrke cautioned that there will likely be some roster changes before the season actually begins. Still, it sure feels nice to know summer collegiate baseball will be returning soon.
The Goldpanners are set to begin their season on the road against the Seattle Studs on June 2 for a two game series that concludes June 3. After a day off for travel, the Goldpanners will play a three game series at the Peninsula (Alaska) Oilers from June 5-7.
Alaska will play their first home game on June 10 against OC (CA) Riptide. The Goldpanners will play a three game series against the Riptide from June 10-12.
After that, the Goldpanners will take part in a four team tournament to be held in Fairbanks from June 13-15. The San Diego Waves, OC Riptide, and Berkovich 35 will be the other three teams joining the Goldpanners. The Waves will stick around Fairbanks after that for a three game series at the Goldpanners from June 16-18.
After a June 20 hone game against the Everett (WA) Merchants, the Goldpanners will hold what is always the biggest event of the season and one of the biggest games in baseball period: The Midnight Sun Game.
That’s right. Midnight sun is back and scheduled for June 21 at 10 p.m. The Merchants will be the opponent this year.
Midnight Sun will be the second of a six-game series at home against the Merchants. The final four games will be played from June 22-25.
After a well-earned two day break, the Goldpanners will get back on the road for a three game series at Seattle from June 28-30. Alaska will begin their July schedule on the 2nd at the Redmond Dudes for a three game series through the 4th.
The Goldpanners will then go through the Alaska circuit, visiting the Chug-ER Chinooks on the 6th, the Mat-Su Miners on the 7th, and the Anchorage Glacier Pilots on the 8th.
Fairbanks will return to action on the 13th against the Fairbanks Men’s League. They’ll then host the MGF (UT) Marshalls from July 14-17. From July 19-24, the Goldpanners will host the Boulder (CO) Collegians for a six-game series. The 26th-31st will be a six-game homestead against Pride (SC) Baseball with the game on the 31st being Fan Appreciation Day as well as the Goldpanners’ last home game of the year.
Alaska’s last regular season games will be at the Humboldt Crabs on August 3 and 4. The West Coast World Series will take place from August 7-13.
As for the roster, there won’t be any Alaskan natives this year. Still, there’s plenty of talented young players from some big time universities staying in Fairbanks this summer.
An official announcement on fan attendance is expected at a later date. For a look at the full schedule and this year’s roster, see B-2.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him on twitter.com/hpisani91.
Goldpanners Schedule
Wed June 2 at Seattle Studs 5:30 p.m.
Thur June 3 at Seattle Studs 5:30 p.m.
Sat June 5 at Peninsula (AK) Oilers 5 p.m.
Sun June 6 at Peninsula (AK) Oilers 2 p.m.
Mon June 7 at Peninsula (AK) Oilers 6 p.m.
Thur June 10 OC (CA) Riptide 6:30 p.m.
Fri June 11 OC (CA) Riptide 7 p.m.
Sat June 12 OC (CA) Riptide 7 p.m.
Sun June 13 GPvsB35, OCvsSD 1 p.m./5 p.m.
Mon June 14 OCvsB35, GPvsSD 5 p.m./8 p.m.
Tue June 15 B35vsSD, GPvsOC 5 p.m./8 p.m. 4-team Tourney
Wed June 16 San Diego (CA) Waves 6:30 p.m.
Thur June 17 San Diego (CA) Waves 6:30 p.m.
Fri June 18 San Diego (CA) Waves 7 p.m.
Sun June 20 Everett (WA) Merchants 3 p.m.
Mon June 21 Merchants MSG 10 p.m. Midnight Sun Game
Tue June 22 Everett (WA) Merchants 6:30 p.m.
Wed June 23 Everett (WA) Merchants 6:30 p.m.
Thur June 24 Everett (WA) Merchants 6:30 p.m.
Fri June 25 Everett (WA) Merchants 7 p.m.
Mon June 28 at Seattle Studs 5:30 p.m.
Tue June 29 at Seattle Studs 5:30 p.m.
Wed June 30 at Seattle Studs 5:30 p.m.
Fri July 2 at Redmond Dudes 7 p.m.
Sat July 3 at Redmond Dudes 5 p.m.
Sun July 4 at Redmond Dudes 1 p.m.
Tue July 6 at Chug-ER (AK) Chinooks 7 p.m.
Wed July 7 at Mat-Su (AK) Miners 7 p.m.
Thur July 8 at Anch (AK) Glacier Pilots 7 p.m.
Tue July 13 Fbks Men’s League 6:30 p.m.
Wed July 14 MGF (UT) Marshalls 6:30 p.m.
Thur July 15 MGF (UT) Marshalls 6:30 p.m.
Fri July 16 MGF (UT) Marshalls 7 p.m.
Sat July 17 MGF (UT) Marshalls 4 p.m.
Mon July 19 Boulder (CO) Collegians 6:30 p.m.
Tue July 20 Boulder (CO) Collegians 6:30 p.m.
Wed July 21 Boulder (CO) Collegians 6:30 p.m.
Thur July 22 Boulder (CO) Collegians 6:30 p.m.
Fri July 23 Boulder (CO) Collegians 7 p.m.
Sat July 24 Boulder (CO) Collegians 7 p.m.
Mon July 26 Pride (SC) Baseball 6:30 p.m.
Tue July 27 Pride (SC) Baseball 6:30 p.m.
Wed July 28 Pride (SC) Baseball 6:30 p.m.
Thur July 29 Pride (SC) Baseball 6:30 p.m.
Fri July 30 Pride (SC) Baseball 7 p.m.
Sat July 31 Pride (SC) Baseball 2 p.m.
Tue Aug 3-4 at Humboldt Crabs 7 p.m.
Sat Aug 7-13 at West Coast World Series
Goldpanners Roster
2021 Alaska Goldpanners Roster
9 Anthony Ferro Butte College Field Manager
80 Shane Dudoit Trosky Baseball Assistant
32 Mark Lindsay Chico State Pitching
Pitchers School Year Ht Wt B/T Hometown
36 Stone Hewlett, Kansas, Fr., 6-1, 180, LHP, Leawood, KS
19 Sam Brady, Kansas, Fr., 6-1, 180, LHP, Lake Quivira, KS
23 Sam Clow, Dixie State, RS-Fr., 6-1, 220, RHP, Mesa, AZ
7 Ian Torpey, Northern Colorado, Fr., 5-11, 175, RHP, San Jose, CA
21 Jacob Walsh, (1b/of) Oregon (Desert Oasis), Fr., 6-4, 215, LHP, Las Vegas, NV
31 Jordyn Eglite, San Francisco St, Jr., 6-4, 220, RHP, Martinez, CA
12 Tyler Franks, San Francisco St, RS-Jr., 5-11, 185, RHP, Brentwood, CA
11 Augusto Pineda, Monterey Bay, Jr., 5-9, 160, RHP, San Leandro, CA
20 Christopher Tonna, Monterey Bay, Jr., 6-1, 205, RHP, Fremont, CA
27 Logan Barnier, Mt SAC - UCSB, Fr., 6-6, 195, RHP, Monrovia, CA
Catchers
15 Alton Gyselman, (3b/1b) Yavapai JC, Fr., 6-5, 190, R/R, Bozeman, MT
44 Dylan Caplinger, Kansas State, Jr., 5-11, 195, R/R, Edmond, OK
29 Blake FitzGerald, (3b) UC San Diego, So., 6-0, 225, L/R, Mission Viejo, CA
Infielders
6 Chase Rodriguez, (1b) Dixie State, Fr., 5-11, 185, L/R, Las Vegas, NV
18 Ryan Pierce, (1b) Fresno State, Fr., 6-3, 230, R/R, Brentwood, CA
16 Elijah Dale, (P) Kansas State, Fr., 5-11, 175, L/R, Crystal City, MO
4 Travis Warinner, Yavapai JC, So, 5-8, 180, R/R, Glendale, AZ
2 Carson Gross, (ss) Northern Colorado, Fr., 5-10, 160, S/R, Folsom, CA
33 Marco Pirruccello, (3b/2b) Fresno State, Fr., 5-11, 185, L/R, Rocklin, CA
Outfielders
22 Rees Kent, St Mary’s (Clovis HS) Fr., 6-1, 190, R/R, Fresno, CA
8 Luke Glascoe, (3b) UC San Diego, So, 5-11, 180, L/R, Huntington Beach, CA
24 Mason Marquez, (Inf) UC Santa Barbara, RS-So, 6-0, 195, R/R, Hollister, CA
1 Dominic Hughes, Kansas State, Fr., 5-10, 180, L/L, Boston, MA