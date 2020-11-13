The Alaska Goldpanners are looking ahead to the 2021 season, with new coaches and plans already in the works for the Midnight Sun Game.
Anthony Ferro was named field manager, according to a news release from Goldpanners General Manager John Lohrke on Thursday. Ferro is in his 17th season as the head coach for the Butte College Roadrunners in Chico, California. Over his tenure, Ferro’s teams have compiled a record of 373 wins and 261 losses, including 14 20-win seasons. His teams have gone into the post-season seven of the past nine years. In 2019, the Roadrunners won 31 games and came within one win from a Super Regional appearance in Northern California.
More than a baseball coach, Ferro is committed to producing not just quality athletes, but quality people as well, Lohrke says.
Shane Dudoit, a high school baseball coach in Wailuku, Hawaii, was hired as assistant coach. The past four years, Dudoit was head coach at Baldwin High School on Maui, where he led the team to a Maui Interscholastic League championship and earned Coach of the Year honors. His team finished third in the Hawaii State Tournament. Dudoit also was head coach for Trosky Baseball and competed in the annual Hawaii World Series. He is an associate scout for the Texas Rangers.
“I’m really excited to have these quality coaches lead our team next summer,” Lohrke said. “Our head coach in 2017, Dave Nakama who now coaches at the University of Washington, was instrumental in recommending both of these coaches to us. I’m sure they will do a terrific job and I can’t wait to work with them for the 2021 season. Every indication tells me they will be great leaders both on and off the field.”
A third coach, whose primary duties will be to oversee the pitching staff, will be added later.
The Goldpanners, an independent amateur summer baseball team composed of college players, canceled their 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic, including what was to be the 115th Midnight Sun Game. The team is planning to resume the game, which dates to a 1906 bet between rival Fairbanks bars, in 2021. Traditionally, the game begins at 10 p.m. on the summer solstice and is played in its entirety without artificial lights. In 2021, the Goldpanners and the Everett Merchants will face off in the Midnight Sun Game during the Merchants’ series in Fairbanks.
The Goldpanners are planning a full slate of 45-50 games in 2021. Their home opener will be June 10 versus the Orange County Riptide. Following the series with the Merchants, the Panners will look to defend their 2019 Grand Forks International Tournament title in British Columbia. The Panners are tentatively scheduled for a series of games in the Anchorage area against various Alaska League teams before returning to Fairbanks for their July homestand. The July dates are still being arranged but will include series against the Boulder Collegians and the Utah Marshalls.
