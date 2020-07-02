The Fairbanks North Stars 14U Competitive Baseball Team hosted the Eagle River Arsenal’s for a four-game series Friday through Sunday. The North Stars took the series 3-1, with the scores on the weekend being 10-7 Fairbanks, 9-0 Fairbanks, 13-1 Fairbanks and 6-5 Eagle River.
In game 2, pitcher John Haas had an outstanding outing, allowing just four hits and zero runs while striking out nine on his way to pitching a complete game shutout. It was a real team effort as seven players recorded hits and accounted for 12 stolen bases. On defense, the team was all in to help Haas secure his shutout with no fielding errors recorded.
Series leaders:
Hits: Liam Irish (6)
Runs: Jackson Taylor (6)
RBI: Caleb Korhonen (6)
Batting average: Dylan Earl (.625)
Team: Hunter Clements, Dylan Earl, Bryce Fordemwalt, Jeremiah Forquer, John Haas, Liam Irish, Caleb Korhonen, Hadyn Radosevich, Bryson Roon, Eli Steer, Jackson Taylor and Eli Vore.
Coaches: Ed Irish and Eric Korhonen