The Fairbanks 49ers tacked on eight runs in the top of the seventh inning to all but secure a 14-4 win over the Alaska Wild on Tuesday night at Arco Field.
After Tuesday’s game, the two local AA youth baseball teams held a 2-2 record against each other this season. The teams played again at 12:05 a.m. this morning at Growden Memorial Park for the opener of the Midnight Sun Tournament. Results for that game will be reported in tomorrow’s paper.
Collin Brannan led the 49ers in Tuesday’s game with three RBIs followed by Ryan Young and Isaac Roehl with two each. Dominik Moore, Gus Jensen, Caden Davis, Will Boswood all tapped in one run. Josh Bronson and Roehl each had a team-high two hits.
Shaun Conwell started on the mound for the 49ers and earned the win, allowing three hits and throwing three strikeouts through four innings.
Davis replaced Graydon Lesneski midway through the top of the fifth inning and closed out the game for the 49ers. Davis allowed two hits and threw four strikeouts in 2 innings.
Ben Green led the Wild on Tuesday with two hits and two RBIs. Dalson Hines, Dustin Peterson and Logan Fischer all had one hit.
The South Wolverines of Anchorage and Eagle River Wolves, both AA teams participating in the Alliance league this summer, are also competing in this weekend’s Midnight Sun Tournament.
The tournament runs through Sunday and will be highlighted by tomorrow’s All-Star game between the top Alliance players and the best players from the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League.
The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. at Growden.
