After a spring with no high school sports, the Alliance Baseball League brought youth sports back to the Interior with a three-game weekend series between the Fairbanks 49ers and the Alaska Wild AA teams starting with a game on Friday at Arco field and doubleheader on Saturday at Marlin field.
The 49ers won the game on Friday 8-3 and the Wild swept the doubleheader on Saturday with 4-2 and 9-0 wins.
The Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps support Alaska Legion Baseball, announced in May it would put together a season that would closely mirror that of a traditional Legion experience, after American Legion baseball was canceled nationally as a result of the coronavirus.
“They were just eager as all to play ball obviously,” said Wild head coach Ray Pulsifer after the first game on Saturday.
“Most of them lost their high school seasons, so we’re just excited to finally get the opportunity to get outside and play.”
Head coach of the 49ers Floyd Wright Jr. said the sentiment was similar in his dugout.
“We even have to hold them back a bit, they’re so excited and ready to go.
“There’s a lot of rust, a lot of sore arms and sore bodies … but that’s around the state everywhere. Anchorage is dealing with the same thing. The best baseball will probably be played in July when the rust is rubbed off.”
Although the Wild’s Kolten Hall and Wyatt Kammer both said they were always confident they would eventually get to play baseball at some point this summer, not everyone on the field on Saturday felt the same way.
“Up until they announced it was going to happen I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said 49ers outfielder and pitcher Gus Jensen.
“I missed my high school senior season (at West Valley) so I was really bummed about that.
“When I heard Legion was still happening it made my summer because I knew I wasn’t going to be able to play again, so this was my last opportunity to play some ball.”
Isaac Roehl got the win for the 49ers on Friday, allowing only two hits and striking out five through seven innings. Josh Bronson contributed a team-high three RBIs.
In the first game Saturday, Alex Garcia got the win for the Wild, throwing a weekend best 13 strikeouts and allowing no hits. Ethan Clifford led the Wild with two RBIs in the win.
Dustin Peterson wrapped up the weekend on the mound for the Wild and pitched a complete game to get the win. Peterson allowed five hits while throwing 10 strikeouts. Garcia led the Wild at the plate with three RBIs, followed by Clifford with two.
The 49ers and Wild will play again at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Arco.
Baseball will continue next weekend when Eagle River and South Anchorage come up to Fairbanks to join the 49ers and Wild for the Midnight Sun Tournament.
The tournament’s first game will take place between the 49ers and Wild at 12:05 a.m. Friday at Growden Memorial Park.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.