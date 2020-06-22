The annual youth Midnight Sun Baseball Tournament, hosted this year by the Alliance baseball league, was rained out following a weekend of constant showers.
The four participating AA teams — the Alaska Wild, Fairbanks 49ers, Eagle River Wolves and South Wolverines of Anchorage — completed four of the eight scheduled games at Growden Memorial Park, playing two on Friday and two on Saturday morning before rain forced the cancelation of all further play.
The two Interior teams, the Alaska Wild and Fairbanks 49ers, are scheduled to face off again at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marlin Field.
The Wild are also scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League’s Brewers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Growden Memorial Park.