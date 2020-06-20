The Fairbanks 49ers held on in the seventh inning to grab a 7-5 win over the Alaska Wild in the opening game of the four-team Midnight Sun Tournament on Friday morning at Growden Memorial Park.
Friday’s game was the fifth time the two local Alliance AA teams faced off this season. The 49ers now hold a one game advantage.
The Wild tacked on three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to make it a one run game, but couldn’t complete the rally despite outhitting the 49ers 10-9.
The 49ers Dylan Swarthout connected for a team-high three hits and tapped in two runs. Shaun Conwell was next best for Fairbanks with two hits. Caden Davis had two RBIs.
Isaac Roehl started for the 49ers Friday, throwing six strikeouts while allowing 10 hits through 5 innings. Conwell replaced Roehl in the sixth and closed out the game with two strikeouts.
Alex Garcia led the Wild with three hits, followed by Ben Green and Chase Reed with two apiece.
Dustin Peterson threw the game’s first pitch at 12:05 a.m. and pitched six innings for the Wild. Peterson threw five strikeouts and allowed nine hits. Gavin Fischer took the mound for the Wild in the seventh, and threw one strikeout and allowed no hits.
The tournament continued at 6:30 p.m. Friday with a game between visiting teams — the Eagle River Wolves and the South Wolverines of Anchorage. Results for that game were not available by press time.
The tournament runs through Sunday and will be highlighted by today’s All-Star game between the top Alliance players and the best players from the Fairbanks Adult Amateur Baseball League.
The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. at Growden.
