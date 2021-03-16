The 2021 Aurora Conference Tournament has come to a close with Monroe Catholic winning both the boys and girls championships. Valdez finished second in both boys and girls and will advance to the 3A State Tournament.
At the end of the tournament, the Aurora Conference unveiled its annual award list. Those awards are as follows:
2021 Boys Aurora All Conference Team
Quinn McHenry, Monroe Catholic
Malachi Bradley, Monroe Catholic
Payton Gage, Valdez
Bryce Tucker, Valdez
Dennis Mott, Valdez
Ryan Young, Hutchison
Cormac Kesey, Hutchison
Ben Bialik, Delta
Austin Durham, Delta
Brandon Polesaky, Ben Eielson
2021 Aurora Conference Boys MVP
Jase McCullough, Monroe Catholic
2021 Aurora Conference Boys Coach of the Year
Frank Ostanik, Monroe Catholic
2021 Girls Aurora All Conference Team
Shelby Eidenmiller, Monroe Catholic
Mattaeh Felix, Monroe Catholic
Kylie Fletcher-Gilber, Valdez
Carsyn Hinkle, Valdez
Reese King, Valdez
Lourdes Lester, Delta
Jane Menard, Monroe Catholic
Paityn Taylor, Hutchison
Ambrosia Woodgate, Valdez
Maggie Zaverl, Monroe Catholic
2021 Girls Aurora Conference MVP
Katie Bast, Monroe Catholic
2021 Girls Aurora Conference Coach of the Year
Bob Burcell, Monroe Catholic