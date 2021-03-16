Tommy Bast cuts net

Tommy Bast of Monroe Catholic cuts down the net after the Rams won the Aurora Conference last weekend. 

 Hart Pisani/News-Miner

The 2021 Aurora Conference Tournament has come to a close with Monroe Catholic winning both the boys and girls championships. Valdez finished second in both boys and girls and will advance to the 3A State Tournament.

At the end of the tournament, the Aurora Conference unveiled its annual award list. Those awards are as follows:

 

2021 Boys Aurora All Conference Team

Quinn McHenry, Monroe Catholic

Malachi Bradley, Monroe Catholic

Payton Gage, Valdez

Bryce Tucker, Valdez

Dennis Mott, Valdez

Ryan Young, Hutchison

Cormac Kesey, Hutchison

Ben Bialik, Delta

Austin Durham, Delta

Brandon Polesaky, Ben Eielson

 

2021 Aurora Conference Boys MVP

Jase McCullough, Monroe Catholic

 

2021 Aurora Conference Boys Coach of the Year

Frank Ostanik, Monroe Catholic

 

2021 Girls Aurora All Conference Team

Shelby Eidenmiller, Monroe Catholic

Mattaeh Felix, Monroe Catholic

Kylie Fletcher-Gilber, Valdez

Carsyn Hinkle, Valdez

Reese King, Valdez

Lourdes Lester, Delta

Jane Menard, Monroe Catholic

Paityn Taylor, Hutchison

Ambrosia Woodgate, Valdez

Maggie Zaverl, Monroe Catholic

 

2021 Girls Aurora Conference MVP

Katie Bast, Monroe Catholic

 

2021 Girls Aurora Conference Coach of the Year

Bob Burcell, Monroe Catholic

