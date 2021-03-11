Ali May led 4th quarter rally pushes West Valley girls past Lathrop

The good news for Lathrop (and bad news for West Valley) was that point guard TT Tagovailoa returned to the girls basketball lineup after missing last weeks game against the Wolfpack. The good news for West Valley (and bad news for Lathrop) was that it wasn’t enough to make Tuesday night’s end result any different from last week.
Not when West Valley’s Ali May played the way she did in the fourth quarter.
May, a senior, scored 21 points overall including 11 in the second half and 8 in the fourth quarter. That run sparked a comeback that ultimately earned the Lady Wolfpack a 53-41 victory.
Tuesday night’s win didn’t come as easy as last week’s 37-24 West Valley triumph. Tagovailoa’s return helped improve the Lady Malemute offense while Tristian Martin was just as excellent as she was last week for Lathrop. The duo’s efforts (19 points for Martin, 13 for Tagoviloa) helped Lathrop put forth a better performance than they did last week and even held the lead in the fourth quarter. In the end, it wasn’t enough to stop the offensive
production of Hadley Blasey (11 points), Rachel Cockman (11 points), and May.
“TT’s back and (Lathrop is) deep,” West Valley head coach Milo Griffin said. “We got lucky to get away with this one.”
Early on, the game was threatening to turn into another easy win for the Lady Wolfpack. West Vally climped out to a 9-2 lead before Tagoviloa and Torrin Johnson-Oates each scored baskets to pull within 9-6. West Valley closed the first quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 15-6 lead. Johnson-Oates finished the game with 8 points.
From there, however, things go interesting. After Cockman hit a jumper, the two teams exchanged free throws leading to a 19-9 West Valley lead. Johnson-Oates, Tagoviloa, and Martin sparked a 9-2 Lathrop run to get the game within 21-18. The two teams traded baskets a few times before Martin’s layup tied the game at 24-24 with 18 seconds left. Blasey managed to give West Valley back the lead with a mid-range jumper with 6 seconds remaining, resulting in a 26-24 halftime lead for the Lady Wolfpack.
In the second half, Martin caught fire. Martin opened the half up by scoring 7 unanswered points and went on a solo 10-2 run for Lathrop to put them up 34-28. Tagoviloa hit a layup with less than a minute remaining in the quarter to make it a 38-32 game for Lathrop before May made a layup and the ensuing free throw with 17 seconds left to pull West Valley within 3, 38-35 entering the fourth.
The fourth quarter started the way the third quarter ended, with May hitting a layup to make it a 1-point game. That sparked a 10-2 West Valley run with six points coming form May, giving the Lady Wolfpack a 45-40 lead with 3:14 left in the game. Amy Pilon hit a free throw with 2:20 remaining tp get Lathrop within 4, but a jump shot by Blasey, three free throws by May, and one free throw by Cockman sealed the win for West Valley.
“It was a close game and this was my last game on this court as a senior,” May said of her fourth quarter surge. “I just wanted to win so I was just trying to do everything I could to get us a win and we all did really (well) and pulled it out in the end.”
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at Hpisani@newsminer.com, 459-7530, or on Twitter @Hpisani91.