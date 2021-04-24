One of Alaska’s prized fighters is heading to the small screen.
Aaron Phillips, a 30-year-old MMA fighter from Kotzebue, has been selected to compete on the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter reality TV show. The show returns to the air this year after a three-year hiatus.
Phillips (5-1 all time in fights) has been a mainstay on Alaska FC and sports a 100% finishing rate. One of his goals for the upcoming Ultimate Fighter season is to help make Kotzebue proud.
“Being on TUF is one of the most exciting feelings in the world for me,” said Phillips via a news release. “No one from my region has ever or probably will ever do something like this. I’m coming from a small, isolated, rural town in Alaska with no gyms, and I have fought my way and earned my place in this out of all the people who were trying! So, the feeling ... I can’t really describe it.”
Two of Phillips’ victories have come via knockout while the other three have come via submission. Phillips will seek to learn under the guidance of either Alexander Volkanovski or Brian Ortega, who’ve been selected as the two coaches this year.
Phillips will be one of eight high-level middleweight contenders to compete on the show. Phillips came up learning fighting techniques at Anchorage BJJ. The show is a tournament style series with the winner earning a six-figure UFC contract.
“What I hope to gain from the show is just all the knowledge and experience it has to offer, from the coaches, the other fighters, the cameras, and the publicity that comes with it,” Phillips said via news release. “Never did I imagine this journey would take me here or anywhere really,” said Phillips.
The Ultimate Fighter will premiere it’s new season on June 1st and will air on ESPN+.
Contact sports reporter Hart Pisani at 459-7530 or follow him at twitter.com/Hpisani91.