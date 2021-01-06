For those new to mushing who are considering entering a sprint race, but are hesitant because they’re still unsure about some of the procedures or rules for racing, the Alaska Dog Mushers Association is offering programing this weekend designed to answer all your questions.
Race marshal Mike McCowan will offer an orientation on ADMA preliminary races at the Musher’s Hall at 11 a.m. on Sunday. “Look for the guy in the green and white polka dot hat,” a Tuesday email announcing the orientation said.
“No dogs or equipment necessary, just you and all the questions you have,” according to the email. For those interested in attending, email the ADMA Secretary at admacontact2018@gmail.com and let them know, so they have an estimate of how many people plan to attend.
Topics include, but are not limited to: Mushers Hall holding area, ADMA race rules and procedures and ISDRA race rules, what to do when you arrive at a race, getting to the starting line and finishing chute safely, racing terminology, driver conduct and responsibilities and more.