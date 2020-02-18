Palmer’s Tyler Aklestad and Wasilla’s Nick Olstad continue to hold the top spot in the Iron Dog snowmachine race as of 9 p.m. Monday.
The duo checked out of Kotzebue, the 10th checkpoint on the 2,395-mile trail, at 7 p.m., about two hours after they checked in. According to the Iron Dog’s live tracker, the team has averaged 57.25 mph during its 15 hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds spent on course.
Cody Barber, of Willow, and Robby Schachle, of Big Lake, continue to hold the second place spot. They checked out of Kotzebue 45 minutes behind Aklestad and Olstad after spending just over an hour at the checkpoint.
Rounding out the top three is Brad George, of Wasilla, and Tyson Johnson, of Eagle River. They left Kotzebue just after Barber and Schachle at 7:47 p.m.
As of 9 p.m., only five of the remaining 22 pro-class teams had departed the checkpoint.
Defending Iron Dog champions Mike Morgan and Chris Olds, who held the third place spot Sunday evening, have dropped to sixth place. They reached Kotzebue at 8:11 p.m., but have not yet checked out.
Seven have scratched since the race officially started at 11 a.m. Sunday morning at Pike’s Landing.
The drivers are first racing to the halfway point in Nome before heading toward the finishing line in Big Lake.
Most drivers are currently traveling the Kotzebue loop, which is a new addition to the first half of this year’s race. The loop follows the 375-mile Archie Ferguson/Willie Goodwin Memorial snowmachine race course.
The race is scheduled to end on Saturday.
