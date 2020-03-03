Adam Powell, the Coach of the Year for the 2020 Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame induction class, was born and raised in Fairbanks, and he started skating at age 3 and playing hockey at age 5.
Powell excelled in the game and climbed the ranks through the various age categories of youth hockey.
When asked about his memories of those years, Powell said, “I look back on the amazing experiences I was able to have, the friendships I gained and the educational piece that competition teaches you along the way. I was inspired by coaches Jim Barton, Shawn Lundgren and Roger McKinnon. They set the bar very high with their expectations — as a player and as a coach.”
During his senior year of high school, Powell played for the Ice Dogs.
The next season, he said, “I started my three-year career as a Chilliwack Chief in the British Columbia Hockey League. I was lucky to play for coach Harvey Smyl in Chilliwack. He was instrumental in shaping me into a hockey player. I was captain of the team my final year.”
As his junior career was coming to a close, Powell accepted a scholarship offer from the NCAA Division I program at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
“I played for the Nanooks for two seasons, before realizing that college hockey wasn’t for me,” he recalled. “It was then that I decided to start my pro hockey career.”
Powell played for the Corpus Christi (Texas) Icerays in the Central Hockey League and set a franchise record for longevity by playing in 251 games over a four-year period.
Powell retired from professional hockey in 2010, and it was at that point he began coaching youth hockey. His coaching career continued the following season when Powell returned to Fairbanks.
“I’ve coached at every level of youth hockey from 10U through 18U, plus high school and Arctic Winter Games,” he said. “The first year in Fairbanks, I only coached one team. Every other year, I coached at least two teams. One year, it was even three teams.”
Brad MacMillan served as an assistant coach with Powell.
“Coaching with Adam was a great experience,” MacMillan said. “Adam had the ability to engage the kids at their level, but still get a lesson or two through to them during each practice.
“A lot of what Adam preached, I took and employ in the way I now coach the kids.
“First and foremost, kids have to have fun. Secondly, you have to push and challenge just the right amount. Each kid responds differently to being pushed. Adam did a good job of balancing this, while having a different and unique relationship with each kid.”
Powell moved back to Texas in 2019.
“I now serve as the Hockey Director for Austin Metro Hockey Association,” he said. “I oversee the entire organization and also help promote the game in a nontraditional market. I enjoy following the players I coached in Fairbanks, one of whom is Trenton Woods (Ice Dogs defenseman and UAF commit). He’s done very well and I wish him continued success.”
When asked to list the highlights of his coaching career, Powell said, “I could sit here and name off all the highlights and championships I was fortunate enough to be a part of as a coach.
“However, to me that isn’t what it is about,” he added. “More than anything, I love watching the young players grow up to be amazing humans and a part of their community.
“I love getting phone calls from past players when they excel in their career — either in hockey or life. It’s a special feeling knowing you have played a part in preparing these young players for their future endeavors, and to me that is something that can never be replaced.”
Powell considers his coaching philosophy to be focused on fun and development.
“Fun comes first and development comes second. People often forget that sports are a ‘game’ and meant to be fun,” he said. “If players have fun at practice, they forget they are developing essential skills within the game itself.
“At the end of each season, I want each kid to be sad it’s over and excited to come back in the fall. It’s important to note I said come back ‘in the fall.’ Youth players should always be participating in other sports during the summer months to develop themselves as multi-sport athletes.”
Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt had high praise for Powell.
“It is an absolute pleasure to watch Adam on the ice with his players,” Proffitt said. “His experience, compassion and excitement resonate throughout the rink when he is teaching the game to the youth of our community.”
The Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
Randy Zarnke is founder and president of the Fairbanks Hockey Hall of Fame and author of “Fairbanks Hockey Pioneers.” He can be reached at itrap2@gci.net.