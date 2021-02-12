Sixty-five student-athletes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks were named to the dean’s list and chancellor’s list in the fall 2020 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a 3.5 to 3.89 grade point average. The chancellor’s list requires a 3.9 to 4.0 GPA.
The men’s basketball team was represented by three members. Alex Sommerfield was named to the chancellor’s list with a 4.0 GPA and Zac Olmsted was named to the dean’s list with a 3.80 and Jersey Truesdell with a 3.51. Six members of the women’s basketball team earned academic honors. Pearle Green (3.58), Olivia Kraska (3.70) and Caitlin Pusich (3.87) were all named to the dean’s list and Zosha Krupa (3.94), Markie Miller (4.0) and Destiny Reimers (4.0) were honored on the chancellor’s list.
Nineteen members of the Alaska hockey team earned honors. Robert Blueger(3.54), Colin Doyle (3.66), Gustavs Davis Grigals (3.75), Didrik Henbrant (3.88), Harrison Israels (3.77), Chris Jandric (3.76), Markuss Komuls (3.86), Jordan Muzzillo (3.60), Brayden Nicholetts (3.65), Garrett Pyke (3.87), Brady Risk (3.60), Alex Rondeau (3.51), Anton Rubtsov (3.63), Antti Virtanen (3.59) and Eriks Zohovs (3.56) were all honored on the dean’s list. Filip Fornaa Svensson (4.0), Kristaps Jakobsons (3.93), Roberts Kalkis (3.98) and Matt Koethe (3.94) earned honors on the chancellor’s list.
The cross country running and skiing teams also were well represented. On the men’s side, Jack Cater (3.58), Patrick Marbacher (3.73), Logan Mowry (3.76), Zephan Ozturgut (3.80), Christopher Kalev (3.52) and Mike Ophoff (3.56) were all on the dean’s list. Nolan Earnest (4.0) was the lone member for the men to make the chancellor’s list.
Five members of the women’s cross country running and ski team earned honors, four on the chancellor’s list and one on the dean’s list. The lone dean’s list selection was Mariel Pulles, who earned a 3.81 last semester. As for the chancellor’s list, Rya Berrigan (4.0), Hannah Deuling (4.0), Sage Robine (4.0) and Kendall Kramer (4.0) were all selected.
Rifle was represented by Jessica Boyce (3.52), Rylan Kissell (3.68) and Andrew Pham (3.67) on the dean’s list and Haley Castillo (4.0), Daniel Enger (4.0) and Cassidy Wilson (3.94) on the chancellor’s list.
From the swim team, Whitney McArthur (3.73) and Shannon McCallum (3.51) were named to the dean’s list while Taryn Aho (4.0), Gabrielle Davy (4.0), Cassie Erdman (4.0), Lainey Lioi (4.0), Kyleigh McArthur (4.0), Caroline McCormick (3.93) and Mesa Moran (4.0) were honored on the chancellor’s list.
Ten members of the volleyball team earned academic honors. Emily Moorhead (3.82), Taylor Overn, AveRee Reynolds(3.50) and Cate Whiting (3.76) were all selected to the dean’s list. Colleen File (4.0), Zoey Keene (3.92), Eden Murchinson (4.0), Sophie Schilling (3.91), Lahra Weber (4.0) and Rilee White (4.0) were honored on the chancellor’s list.