Sixty-one student-athletes at the University of Alaska Fairbanks were honored for a total of 87 academic achievements in the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.
Students receiving a 3.9 grade point average or higher are named to the chancellor’s list, while students who receive a grade point average between 3.5 and 3.9 are named to the dean’s list.
Twenty-six Nanooks were recognized in both fall and spring semesters, according to a UAF news release. Each of Alaska’s 10 varsity sports teams were represented in both semesters. The men’s hockey team led the group, with 20 student-athletes earning 27 honors. Volleyball was second, with 10 student-athletes earning honors, followed by women’s cross-country running and Nordic skiing (7), men’s cross country running and Nordic skiing (6), coed rifle (6), swimming (6), women’s basketball (4) and men’s basketball (2).
The list of student-athletes, broken down by sport:
Men’s basketball
Zach Hatch (fall dean’s list)
Alex Sommerfield (fall chancellor’s list)
Women’s basketball
Olivia Kraska (fall dean’s list)
Zosha Krupa (fall dean’s list)
Brittany Richards (fall dean’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Kylie Wallace (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Men’s cross country running and Nordic skiing
Josiah Alverts (fall chancellor’s list)
Jack Matherly spring dean’s list)
Zephan Ozturgut (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Noah Palmer (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Lukash Platil (fall dean’s list)
Nate Sanches (spring dean’s list)
Women’s cross country running and Nordic skiing
Rya Berrigan (fall chancellor’s list, spring dean’s list)
Hannah Deuling (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Anja Maijala (spring chancellor’s list)
Sarah Olson (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Mariel Pulles (fall dean’s list)
Catherine Reed-Metayer (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Sage Robine (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Men’s hockey
Brennan Blaszczak (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Robert Blueger (spring dean’s list)
Colin Doyle (spring dean’s list)
Filip Fornaa Svensson (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Emil Gransoe (spring dean’s list)
Gustavs Davis Grigals (spring dean’s list)
Didrik Henbrandt (spring dean’s list)
Caleb Hite (fall dean’s list)
Kylar Hope (fall dean’s list)
Steven Jandric (fall dean’s list)
Kristaps Jakobsons (spring dean’s list)
Roberts Kalkis (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Markuss Komuls (fall chancellor’s list)
James LaDouce (fall chancellor’s list)
Colton Leiter (spring dean’s list)
Kyle Marino (fall dean’s list)
Jordan Muzzillo (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Max Newton (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Antti Virtanen (fall chancellor’s list, spring dean’s list)
Justin Young (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Coed rifle
Haley Castillo (fall chancellor’s list, spring dean’s list)
Morgan Erickson (fall chancellor’s list)
Amy Gentry (fall chancellor’s list)
Kellen McAferty (spring dean’s list)
Grace Nelson (spring chancellor’s list)
Cassidy Wilson (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Women’s swimming
Oda Bygdnes (spring dean’s list)
Camille Dayton (spring chancellor’s list)
Kyleigh McArthur (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Whitney McArthur (spring dean’s list)
Erika Kakazu (spring dean’s list)
Makayla Suominen (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Women’s volleyball
Mica Chen (fall dean’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Colleen File (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Zoey Keene (spring dean’s list)
Emily Moorhead (fall dean’s list, spring dean’s list)
Eden Murchison (fall chancellor’s list, spring dean’s list)
Makenna Overbey (fall dean’s list)
Taylor Overn (fall dean’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Sophie Schilling (fall chancellor’s list, spring chancellor’s list)
Lahra Weber (spring chancellor’s list)
Cate Whiting (fall dean’s list)