The 2021 Alaska State Basketball Tournament is currently under way, but the recognition for various players’ accomplishments during the regular season is currently unfolding as well.
The Alaska Association of Basketball Coaches unveiled their selections for the 2020-2021 All-State Basketball teams and 13 local players earned the right to call themselves All-State players. AABC President David Porter sent the list out to respective media members after coaches selected their top 15 players from each classification. No individual statistics were made available for each player, though their names are surely recognizable to citizens of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
We’ll start with the 4A boys selections. No local players were selected to the first team, but one player each made the second and third team, respectively. Cortarius Mingo of West Valley, the MVP of the Mid Alaska Conference, was selected as a member of the 4A second team. His teammate Tyriq Luke joined him as a member of the third team. No Lathrop players were selected to the boys team, including snubs for the Malemutes’ Ben Kraska and Earl Parker.
The Fairbanks area was well represented on the 4A girls team. Two local players were named to the 4A first team as West Valley’s Rachel Cockman and Lathrop’s Tristian Martin earned the nod. Joining them on the second team were one teammate each as the Lady Wolfpack’s Ali May and the Lady Malemute’s TT Tagovailoa earned the recognition. Rounding up the 4A group was West Valley’s Hadley Blasey, who was selected to the third team. The West Valley boys and Lathrop girls are currently competing in the 4A State Tournament.
On the 3A boys All-State team, it was a whole lot of white and blue as the Monroe Catholic Rams seemed to be all over the place. Not only were the All-State teams represented by the Rams, they also took home the top two individual honors. Senior Quinn McHenry was named 3A MVP while head coach Frank Ostanik was named Coach of the Year. McHenry was selected to the All-State first team and was joined by his teammates Malachi Bradley and Jase McCullough, who was named Aurora Conference MVP. Fellow Aurora Conference member Ben Bialik of Delta was selected to the third team.
Finally, there’s the 3A girls All-State team. Shockingly, no girl was selected to the first team, but the Aurora Conference was well represented on the second team. Monroe’s Katie Bast, who was named MVP of the Aurora Conference, was selected to the second team. She was joined by Valdez senior Reese King.
The Monroe boys and girls team are currently competing in the 3A State Tournament along with Delta. Valdez had qualified for the tournament before having to drop out due to positive COVID-19 tests on the team.