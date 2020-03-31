The Alaska Sports Hall of Fame’s Healthy Futures program is adding the month of April to its 100 Miles in May challenge with the hope that the additional month will encourage participants to stay active during Alaska’s shelter-in-place mandate.
The month-long challenge, typically held only in May, encourages Alaskans to complete 100 miles of activity. The event is now scheduled to begin Wednesday and will consist of back-to-back challenge months.
Participants can register individually or as part of a group. A “sports team” category was introduced this year in case teams whose seasons were impacted by coronavirus want to participate.
The fundraiser supports the Healthy Futures program, which is a nonprofit organization that encourages Alaska’s youth to engage in daily physical activity. Pledging this year is optional.
The miles and leaderboard will reset on May 1 for the start of the second challenge. April participants will be automatically re-entered but are not required to pledge twice.
Team and individual registration is available at HealthyFuturesAK.org.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.