FOOD AND DRINK

Asian Fusion

1. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant & Bar

2. Lemongrass Thai Cuisine

3. Spice It Up

BBQ

1. Big Daddy’s BBQ & Banquet Hall

2. Bad 2 Da Bone BBQ

3. Clearwater Lodge

Bloody Mary

1. Oasis Restaurant & Lounge

2. Salty’s on 2nd

3. Lavelle’s Taphouse

Breakfast

1.The Cookie Jar Restaurant

2 tie. DW Grill & Catering

2.tie Salty’s on 2nd

Brunch

1. The Pump House Restaurant

2. The Cookie Jar Restaurant

3. Salty’s on 2nd

Chinese Food

1. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant & Bar

2. Bamboo Panda

3. Lin’s Asian Bistro

Cup of Coffee

1. Sunrise Bagel & Espresso

2. Bucko’s Coffee

3. Forget Me Not Espresso

Desserts

1. Jo’s Oven

2. Marlo’s Bakery

3. Jason’s Donuts

Fine Dining

1. Lavelle’s Bistro

2. The Turtle Club

3. The Pump House Restaurant

Food Truck

1. Spice it Up

2. The Hungry Robot

3. Frostbite Foods

Hamburgers

1. Brewster’s

2. Monderosa Bar and Grill

3. DW Grill & Catering

Ice Cream/Milkshakes

1. Hot Licks Homemade Ice Cream

2. The Knotty Shop

3. Cold Stone Creamery

Italian Food

1. Geraldo’s Italian Restaurant

2. East Ramp Wood-fired Pizza

3. The Hungry Robot

Japanese Food

1 tie. Ajimi Japanese Restaurant

1 tie. Shogun Japanese Restaurant

3. Fushimi Japanese Fusion

Margarita

1. Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant

2. Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine

3. The Library Bar & Bites

Mexican Food

1. Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine

2. Taco King

3. Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant

Microbrewery/Distillery

1. HooDoo Brewing Company

2. Black Spruce Brewing Company

3. 49th State Brewing Company

Pizza

1. East Ramp Wood-fired Pizza

2. The Hungry Robot

3. House of Fire Pizza

Prime Rib (not steaks)

1. The Turtle Club

2. The Pump House Restaurant

3. Lavelle’s Bistro

Salad Bar

1. The Turtle Club

2. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital

3. Fred Meyer (West)

Sandwiches

1. Great Harvest Bread Company

2. The Chowder House

3. Friar Tuck’s Hoagie House

Seafood

1. The Pump House Restaurant

2. Alaska Salmon Bake

3. The Turtle Club

Steaks (not prime rib)

1. Lavelle’s Bistro

2. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant & Bar

3 tie. The Turtle Club

3 tie. The Vallata

Thai Food

1. Lemongrass Thai Restaurant

2. Thai House Restaurant

3. Bahn Thai Restaurant

MEDICAL

SERVICES

Animal Clinic or Hospital

1. Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital

2. Aurora Animal Clinic

3. North Pole Veterinary Hospital

Animal Day Care

1. Aurora Animal Clinic

2. Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital

3. North Pole Veterinary Hospital

Chiropractor

1. Spaulding Chiropractic Clinic

2. Fairbanks Chiropractic Clinic

3. Summit Chiropractic and Massage

Dentist

1. Chang Family Dental

2. Dr. Jeremy Bauer

3. Four Corners Dental Group Fairbanks

Doctor

1. Dr. Herbert Day

2. Dr. Laura Brunner

3 tie. Dr. Claire Stoltz

3 tie. Dr. Charles Steiner

Eye Care Professional

1. Dr. Damien Delzer

2. Eye Clinic of Fairbanks

3 tie. Dr. Augusta Plassman King

3 tie. Dr. Michael J. Mavencamp

Eyeglasses, Contacts

1. West Valley Vision Center

2. Eye Clinic of Fairbanks

3. Costco

Massage Therapist

1. Flor Banks

2. The Good Hurt Therapeutic Massage

3. Amy Galeano

Pet Spa

1. Happy Tails Grooming Salon

2. Studio K9 : Dog Grooming

3. Golden Heart Boarding & Grooming

Pharmacy

1. Fred Meyer (West)

2. Fred Meyer (East)

3 tie. Alaska Family Pharmacy TVC

3 tie. North Pole Safeway

Physical Therapy Office

1. Equinox Physical Therapy

2. Home Town Physical Therapy

3. Willow Physical Therapy

Sports Medicine

1. Dr. Mark Wade

2. Dr. Cary Keller

3. Dr. David Witham

personal

care

Barber Shop/Hair Salon

1. Suki’s Alaska Salon & Esthetic

2. Elements Salon & Day Spa

3. Team Cutters

Nail Salon

1. U.S. Nails & Spa

2. Happy Nails

3. L.A. Nails

Personal Trainer

1. Stephanie Woodard

2. RED Strength (Alex Stevenson)

3. F&H Fitness Studio

Tanning Salon

1. Turbo Tans Tanning Salon

2. Sun Fix Tanning Salon

3. Planet Fitness

Tattoo/Body Piercing

1. Evergreen Tattoo Company

2. Liberty Tattoo

3. Sublime Line Tattoo Studio

Professional service/business needs

Automotive Service and Repairs

1. Metropolitan Garage

2. Pearson Auto Repair

3. University Chevron

Bank/Credit Union

1. Alaska USA Federal Credit Union

2. Mt. McKinley Bank

3. Denali State Bank

Best Customer Service (Business)

1. The PWR House

2. Suki’s Alaska Salon & Esthetic

3. DW Grill & Catering

Car Wash

1. Splash & Dash (East)

2. Splash & Dash Car (West)

3. University Avenue Truck & Car Wash

Cleaning Service

1. Clean & Serene

2. Merry Maids

3. C & A Cleaning

Gym/Workout Center

1. The PWR House

2. F&H Fitness Studio

3. Planet Fitness

Heating Fuel Delivery Company

1. Sourdough Fuel

2. Alaska Petroleum

3. Alaska Aerofuel

Home Builder

1. Spenard Builders Supply

2 tie:. Alyeska Builders, LLC

2 tie: TS Construction Inc

Insurance Company

1. AllState-Chris Marok

2. USAA

3. State Farm - Matthew Raymond

Interior Designer

1. Lowe’s Home Improvement

2. Joan Stepovich

3. Spenard Builders Supply

Landscaping Company

1. Little Lasz, LLC

2. Mulcare Lawn Care

3. Fairbanks Stump Grinders

Law Office

1. Law Offices of William R. Satterberg Jr.

2. Downes, Tallerico, & Schwalm Law Firm, LLC

3. Merdes Law Office, P.C.

Nonprofit Organization

1. Fairbanks Community Food Bank

2. Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund

3. The Door

Nursery/Garden Center

1. Risse Greenhouse

2. Holm Town Nursery

3. Plant Kingdom

Real Estate Company

1. Somers & Associates

2. Madden Real Estate

3. Hedgecock Group Real Estate

Real estate agent

1. Danielle Fenton

2. Ariel Gallemore

3. Ginger Orem

School

1. University of Alaska Fairbanks

2. Pearl Creek Elementary

3. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)

Taxi Company

1. Uber

2. Alaska Cab, King Cab & Arctic Taxi

3. Lyft

shopping

Antique Shop

1. Blue Door Antiques

2. Roxy’s 2nd Hand

3. Bad Mother Vintage

Art Gallery

1. UA Museum of the North

2 tie. Two Street Gallery LLC

2 tie. Venue

Cannabis/Marijuana Retailer

1. Pakalolo Supply Co.

2. GOOD Cannabis

3. GoodSinse

Florist

1. Safeway (Airport)

2. College Floral & Gift Shop

3. Safeway (College)

Furniture Store

1. House of Kustom

2. Sadler’s Home Furnishings

3. Bailey’s Furniture

Gift Shop

1. The Knotty Shop

2. Expressions In Glass

3. Santa Claus House

Jewelry Store

1. Taylor’s Gold-N-Stones

2. Bishops Jewelry Gallery

3. Gold Rush Fine Jewelry

Ladies Clothing Boutique & Vintage

1. In My Element

2. Value Village

3. REI

Liquor Store

1. Brown Jug

2 tie. Costco

2 tie. Fred Meyer (West)

New Car Company

1. Kendall Toyota/Subaru/Honda of Fairbanks

2. Seekins Ford Lincoln

3. Chevrolet Buick GMC of Fairbanks

Pet Supplies Store

1. Cold Spot Feeds

2. Alaska Feed Co.

3. Petco

Snowmachine/

Motorcycle/

ATV/UTVs Dealer

1. Northern Power Sports

2. Compeau’s

3. Harley-Davidson Farthest North Outpost

Sporting Goods Store

1. REI

2. The Prospector Outfitters

3. Beaver Sports

Tools/Hardware Store

1. Sentry Hardware

2. Lowe’s Home Improvement

3 tie. Sportsman’s Warehouse

3 tie. Samson True Value Hardware

Used Car Company

1. Affordable Used Cars

2. Kendall Toyota/Subaru/Honda of Fairbanks

3. Seekins Ford Lincoln

SPORTS &

ENTERTAINMENT

Local Sporting Events

1. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

2. Alaska Nanooks Hockey

3. Midnight Sun Run

Local Sports Team

1. Fairbanks Ice Dogs

2. Alaska Nanooks Hockey

3. Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks

Nightlife

1. The Library Bar & Bites

2. Regal Goldstream & IMAX

3. Goldie’s AK

Theater/Performance Company of 2019-20

1. Fairbanks Concert Association

2. Fairbanks Drama Association & Fairbanks Children’s Theatre

3. FLOT/Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre

Tourist Attraction

1. Chena Hot Springs Resort

2. Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum

3. Pioneer Park