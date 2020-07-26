FOOD AND DRINK
Asian Fusion
1. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant & Bar
2. Lemongrass Thai Cuisine
3. Spice It Up
BBQ
1. Big Daddy’s BBQ & Banquet Hall
2. Bad 2 Da Bone BBQ
3. Clearwater Lodge
Bloody Mary
1. Oasis Restaurant & Lounge
2. Salty’s on 2nd
3. Lavelle’s Taphouse
Breakfast
1.The Cookie Jar Restaurant
2 tie. DW Grill & Catering
2.tie Salty’s on 2nd
Brunch
1. The Pump House Restaurant
2. The Cookie Jar Restaurant
3. Salty’s on 2nd
Chinese Food
1. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant & Bar
2. Bamboo Panda
3. Lin’s Asian Bistro
Cup of Coffee
1. Sunrise Bagel & Espresso
2. Bucko’s Coffee
3. Forget Me Not Espresso
Desserts
1. Jo’s Oven
2. Marlo’s Bakery
3. Jason’s Donuts
Fine Dining
1. Lavelle’s Bistro
2. The Turtle Club
3. The Pump House Restaurant
Food Truck
1. Spice it Up
2. The Hungry Robot
3. Frostbite Foods
Hamburgers
1. Brewster’s
2. Monderosa Bar and Grill
3. DW Grill & Catering
Ice Cream/Milkshakes
1. Hot Licks Homemade Ice Cream
2. The Knotty Shop
3. Cold Stone Creamery
Italian Food
1. Geraldo’s Italian Restaurant
2. East Ramp Wood-fired Pizza
3. The Hungry Robot
Japanese Food
1 tie. Ajimi Japanese Restaurant
1 tie. Shogun Japanese Restaurant
3. Fushimi Japanese Fusion
Margarita
1. Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant
2. Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine
3. The Library Bar & Bites
Mexican Food
1. Miguel’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine
2. Taco King
3. Gallo’s Mexican Restaurant
Microbrewery/Distillery
1. HooDoo Brewing Company
2. Black Spruce Brewing Company
3. 49th State Brewing Company
Pizza
1. East Ramp Wood-fired Pizza
2. The Hungry Robot
3. House of Fire Pizza
Prime Rib (not steaks)
1. The Turtle Club
2. The Pump House Restaurant
3. Lavelle’s Bistro
Salad Bar
1. The Turtle Club
2. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
3. Fred Meyer (West)
Sandwiches
1. Great Harvest Bread Company
2. The Chowder House
3. Friar Tuck’s Hoagie House
Seafood
1. The Pump House Restaurant
2. Alaska Salmon Bake
3. The Turtle Club
Steaks (not prime rib)
1. Lavelle’s Bistro
2. Pagoda Chinese Restaurant & Bar
3 tie. The Turtle Club
3 tie. The Vallata
Thai Food
1. Lemongrass Thai Restaurant
2. Thai House Restaurant
3. Bahn Thai Restaurant
MEDICAL
SERVICES
Animal Clinic or Hospital
1. Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital
2. Aurora Animal Clinic
3. North Pole Veterinary Hospital
Animal Day Care
1. Aurora Animal Clinic
2. Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital
3. North Pole Veterinary Hospital
Chiropractor
1. Spaulding Chiropractic Clinic
2. Fairbanks Chiropractic Clinic
3. Summit Chiropractic and Massage
Dentist
1. Chang Family Dental
2. Dr. Jeremy Bauer
3. Four Corners Dental Group Fairbanks
Doctor
1. Dr. Herbert Day
2. Dr. Laura Brunner
3 tie. Dr. Claire Stoltz
3 tie. Dr. Charles Steiner
Eye Care Professional
1. Dr. Damien Delzer
2. Eye Clinic of Fairbanks
3 tie. Dr. Augusta Plassman King
3 tie. Dr. Michael J. Mavencamp
Eyeglasses, Contacts
1. West Valley Vision Center
2. Eye Clinic of Fairbanks
3. Costco
Massage Therapist
1. Flor Banks
2. The Good Hurt Therapeutic Massage
3. Amy Galeano
Pet Spa
1. Happy Tails Grooming Salon
2. Studio K9 : Dog Grooming
3. Golden Heart Boarding & Grooming
Pharmacy
1. Fred Meyer (West)
2. Fred Meyer (East)
3 tie. Alaska Family Pharmacy TVC
3 tie. North Pole Safeway
Physical Therapy Office
1. Equinox Physical Therapy
2. Home Town Physical Therapy
3. Willow Physical Therapy
Sports Medicine
1. Dr. Mark Wade
2. Dr. Cary Keller
3. Dr. David Witham
personal
care
Barber Shop/Hair Salon
1. Suki’s Alaska Salon & Esthetic
2. Elements Salon & Day Spa
3. Team Cutters
Nail Salon
1. U.S. Nails & Spa
2. Happy Nails
3. L.A. Nails
Personal Trainer
1. Stephanie Woodard
2. RED Strength (Alex Stevenson)
3. F&H Fitness Studio
Tanning Salon
1. Turbo Tans Tanning Salon
2. Sun Fix Tanning Salon
3. Planet Fitness
Tattoo/Body Piercing
1. Evergreen Tattoo Company
2. Liberty Tattoo
3. Sublime Line Tattoo Studio
Professional service/business needs
Automotive Service and Repairs
1. Metropolitan Garage
2. Pearson Auto Repair
3. University Chevron
Bank/Credit Union
1. Alaska USA Federal Credit Union
2. Mt. McKinley Bank
3. Denali State Bank
Best Customer Service (Business)
1. The PWR House
2. Suki’s Alaska Salon & Esthetic
3. DW Grill & Catering
Car Wash
1. Splash & Dash (East)
2. Splash & Dash Car (West)
3. University Avenue Truck & Car Wash
Cleaning Service
1. Clean & Serene
2. Merry Maids
3. C & A Cleaning
Gym/Workout Center
1. The PWR House
2. F&H Fitness Studio
3. Planet Fitness
Heating Fuel Delivery Company
1. Sourdough Fuel
2. Alaska Petroleum
3. Alaska Aerofuel
Home Builder
1. Spenard Builders Supply
2 tie:. Alyeska Builders, LLC
2 tie: TS Construction Inc
Insurance Company
1. AllState-Chris Marok
2. USAA
3. State Farm - Matthew Raymond
Interior Designer
1. Lowe’s Home Improvement
2. Joan Stepovich
3. Spenard Builders Supply
Landscaping Company
1. Little Lasz, LLC
2. Mulcare Lawn Care
3. Fairbanks Stump Grinders
Law Office
1. Law Offices of William R. Satterberg Jr.
2. Downes, Tallerico, & Schwalm Law Firm, LLC
3. Merdes Law Office, P.C.
Nonprofit Organization
1. Fairbanks Community Food Bank
2. Fairbanks Animal Shelter Fund
3. The Door
Nursery/Garden Center
1. Risse Greenhouse
2. Holm Town Nursery
3. Plant Kingdom
Real Estate Company
1. Somers & Associates
2. Madden Real Estate
3. Hedgecock Group Real Estate
Real estate agent
1. Danielle Fenton
2. Ariel Gallemore
3. Ginger Orem
School
1. University of Alaska Fairbanks
2. Pearl Creek Elementary
3. Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI)
Taxi Company
1. Uber
2. Alaska Cab, King Cab & Arctic Taxi
3. Lyft
shopping
Antique Shop
1. Blue Door Antiques
2. Roxy’s 2nd Hand
3. Bad Mother Vintage
Art Gallery
1. UA Museum of the North
2 tie. Two Street Gallery LLC
2 tie. Venue
Cannabis/Marijuana Retailer
1. Pakalolo Supply Co.
2. GOOD Cannabis
3. GoodSinse
Florist
1. Safeway (Airport)
2. College Floral & Gift Shop
3. Safeway (College)
Furniture Store
1. House of Kustom
2. Sadler’s Home Furnishings
3. Bailey’s Furniture
Gift Shop
1. The Knotty Shop
2. Expressions In Glass
3. Santa Claus House
Jewelry Store
1. Taylor’s Gold-N-Stones
2. Bishops Jewelry Gallery
3. Gold Rush Fine Jewelry
Ladies Clothing Boutique & Vintage
1. In My Element
2. Value Village
3. REI
Liquor Store
1. Brown Jug
2 tie. Costco
2 tie. Fred Meyer (West)
New Car Company
1. Kendall Toyota/Subaru/Honda of Fairbanks
2. Seekins Ford Lincoln
3. Chevrolet Buick GMC of Fairbanks
Pet Supplies Store
1. Cold Spot Feeds
2. Alaska Feed Co.
3. Petco
Snowmachine/
Motorcycle/
ATV/UTVs Dealer
1. Northern Power Sports
2. Compeau’s
3. Harley-Davidson Farthest North Outpost
Sporting Goods Store
1. REI
2. The Prospector Outfitters
3. Beaver Sports
Tools/Hardware Store
1. Sentry Hardware
2. Lowe’s Home Improvement
3 tie. Sportsman’s Warehouse
3 tie. Samson True Value Hardware
Used Car Company
1. Affordable Used Cars
2. Kendall Toyota/Subaru/Honda of Fairbanks
3. Seekins Ford Lincoln
SPORTS &
ENTERTAINMENT
Local Sporting Events
1. Fairbanks Ice Dogs
2. Alaska Nanooks Hockey
3. Midnight Sun Run
Local Sports Team
1. Fairbanks Ice Dogs
2. Alaska Nanooks Hockey
3. Alaska Goldpanners of Fairbanks
Nightlife
1. The Library Bar & Bites
2. Regal Goldstream & IMAX
3. Goldie’s AK
Theater/Performance Company of 2019-20
1. Fairbanks Concert Association
2. Fairbanks Drama Association & Fairbanks Children’s Theatre
3. FLOT/Fairbanks Light Opera Theatre
Tourist Attraction
1. Chena Hot Springs Resort
2. Fountainhead Antique Auto Museum
3. Pioneer Park