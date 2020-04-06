The U.S. Postal Service sent out a notice Monday reassuring Alaska residents that mail delivery will be unaffected by the cessation of RavnAir Group.
The notice stated that Postal Service officials “worked swiftly to procure alternative carrier services” in order to minimize any noticeable impact to customers.
“All mail deliveries are current.” said Alaska District Manager Ron Haberman. “Further measures will be taken to ensure that services retain the level of consistency that Alaskan residents have come to expect prior to the change.”