The borough won a $10.4 million federal grant for the new public transit maintenance garage going in on Lathrop Street south of the Mitchell Expressway.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced the new grant Thursday, the same day the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly approved the site for the new facility next door to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 302.
The borough is buying 8.4 acres from the Operating Engineers for $1.27 million. The land was appraised at $1.18 million, according to a memorandum to the assembly.
“It was selected partially on the basis of availability of natural gas for heating and transit vehicles,” Land Manager Sandra Mota wrote to the assembly in a June 11, 2020, memorandum.
The borough won a $12.8 million Federal Transit Administration grant in 2016 for the first phase of the new transit garage, which is still pending.
This new grant will pay for phase II. The end result is to create more space for work bays, warm storage, staff areas and a natural gas storage and distribution facility, according to a description by David Bredlie, borough public works director.
The borough is planning to transition the Metropolitan Area Commuter System from diesel-fueled buses to compressed natural gas.
The whole project is in the “initial phase of a comprehensive development,” according to Mota.
The borough's existing transit facility is about 45 years old with a leaky roof and has been described as one of the most rundown of all borough facilities.
Construction of a new transit garage was originally planned beside the current garage at 3175 Peger Road, but Mota said “soil conditions were found to be inadequate for construction during the design stage.”
The site has two contaminated areas as defined by the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, according to Bredlie.
Borough transportation, emergency management and air quality operations are all located at 3175 Peger Road in a patchwork of buildings.
Phase II of the new transportation facility is part of a long-term public facility improvement plan approved by the Borough Assembly earlier this year.
The grant is part of the federal Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program and is aimed at improving safety, reliability and “mobility,” according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Millions of Americans rely on public transportation to access healthcare, jobs, and other vital services,” FTA Deputy Administrator K. Jane Williams said in a prepared statement. “During this unprecedented time, we need to ensure access and mobility for the riders who depend on our nation’s bus systems.”
The Fairbanks borough was one of two projects receiving grant funds under the program. Ketchikan Indian Community is the other, receiving $93,000 for a new transit vehicle.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.