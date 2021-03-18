You have permission to edit this article.
Letters To The Editor

Thankful for all of us

To the editor: Black History Month is over. Maybe it is time for us to make each month a history month for a race or culture.

Native Americans and Alaska Natives have suffered much over the years. Children were punished if they spoke their native language. Or an Asian History Month as Asian people did a lot to help build this country and were treated badly. We could go into the various white people who were treated badly because they were — the Irish, Italian or other groups. It is a long list.

We cannot forget people who have a different faith from the other. When JFK was running for president and him being Catholic, people were concerned the pope would run our country.

Every race in our country has done great things. We must not forget this.

Who were the Code Talkers during WWII? Who invented the polio vaccine?

Food for thought: If a person needs a blood transfusion, they have no idea who gave the blood they are getting. The person is very thankful to whomever gave their blood to have save a life.

