Seavey puts past behind him with 5th Iditarod win

News-Miner opinion: A beaming Dallas Seavey cruised across the finish line at Deshka Landing, near Willow, earlier this week, ending the 49th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race as only the second person ever to win the coveted championship five times.
Seavey is no stranger to the winner’s circle — he won his first championship in 2012 at age 25 — but his long, hard trail to a fifth victory in this, his 12th Iditarod, has not been easy.
Months after Seavey finished second in the 2017 race behind his dad, Mitch Seavey, himself a three-time Iditarod champion, it was claimed four of Dallas Seavey’s dogs had tested positive for a banned substance, Tramadrol, a pain reliever.
Seavey vehemently denied the accusations, saying he had no idea of what had happened or who was responsible. He drew widespread support from many of the race’s participants.
“Sabotage is a likely case,” Seavey told the New York Times at the time. “If it was not another musher — and believe me, I hope it was not — there are many other people that could do the same thing.”
After more than a year of fighting Iditarod race officials, Seavey won. Late in 2018, the Iditarod board cleared him of any wrongdoing and apologized. He skipped the grueling, long-distance race for the next three years.
In the aftermath, there have been many changes in the makeup and structure of the race, including added safety precautions such as food drop bags being sealed with tamper proof zip ties and continuous surveillance coverage at the Nome dog lot as well as at three other checkpoints.
There have been no doping allegations since.
Over this year’s abbreviated course, Seavey showed his past victories are no flukes. He was disciplined, focused and efficient on the trail, getting to the front and staying there to finish first, edging out Aaron Burmeister to join mushing icon Rick Swenson as the only other musher to win five Iditarods.
Seavey says he started this year’s Iditarod with something to prove. It appears to us he has proved that he is among the best — and always has been.