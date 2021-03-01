You have permission to edit this article.
Letters to the Editor

Your Second Amendment rights

To the editor: In spite of Mr. Calahan’s opinion in Tuesday’s paper, your editorial on the Second Amendment was spot on. I was pleasantly surprised — couldn’t have made all the points you did better myself.

I’m like Mr Callahan. I don’t own any of those nasty “assault “ rifles and I’ve tried real hard now for many years not to kill anybody. However, with our prize new administration, President Kamala and Vice President Sleepy Joe, I expect that we’ll all lose our “non-assault” weapons soon enough, and we’ll all be happy and safe.

I expect the Alaska State Troopers, when told by the Feds to drop to their knees and comply, that they will comply and kick our doors down at 3 a.m. and take what hunting rifles we have left, including yours, Mr. Callahan.

Now if we can just get them to confiscate all the “assault” pickups out there on the highway. They scare me!

Colin Conkle

North Pole

