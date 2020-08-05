Yes on Susitna Dam

To the editor: The editorial in the Sunday, July 26 paper that urges resumption of work on the Susitna Dam project failed to mention some of the most compelling reasons to do so. The editorial did mention clean energy. But more important than being clean is that it is an energy source that does not contribute greenhouse gases to the atmosphere. This would be a major step Alaska could take in combating global warming.
What is not widely recognized is that hydropower can leverage other renewable and clean energy sources. Wind energy is an increasingly important source of electric energy. The problem with wind is that it is intermittent. The wind doesn’t blow all the time. In order for wind to be a viable energy source, there has to be another energy source on standby for when the wind stops blowing. This is the reason why, I have I have been told, GVEA cannot rely on wind energy for more than 20% of its generating capacity.
The beauty of hydropower is that it can respond almost instantaneously to changes in demand. It is simply a matter of opening a valve to increase electric output when the wind dies away. Your editorial mentioned that the Susitna Project could supply 50% of the Railbelt electric demand. The Susitna Dam, in combination with other renewable sources, has the potential of supplying 100% of the Railbelt electric energy demand.