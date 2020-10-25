Yes on Measures 1 and 2

To the editor: If ever there was a clear reason to vote yes on Ballot Measure 2, the measure that opens the primary elections to everyone and requires transparency in sources of political contributions, it is the mega-effort to defeat Ballot Measures 1 and 2, the Fair Share and open primary initiatives. For months now the dark money has flowed into these campaigns against both from many unknown sources.
The best argument that I can make for supporting Measures 1 and 2 is exactly what happened to Sen. Lisa Murkowski a few years back and what happened to John B. Coghill this year. They both lost their Republican support during the Alaska primary to far more radical right-wing candidates. In Lisa’s case, she went on to win her Senate seat back through a write-in campaign. John lost because he was pragmatic about the prospect of being able to pay a full dividend when there is no money left, especially after SB 21’s passage. The obvious problem with closed primaries is that you normally just end up with fringe candidates and then elected representatives who do not represent the average Republican who rarely knows what is happening within the party leadership, let alone attends a party meeting. Alaskans are notorious in being nonpartisan in their voter registration because of their radical platforms. This is why, I believe, about one-half of all registered voters in Alaska are not affiliated with either party.
As long as we keep allowing dark money financial support to buy our legislators and continue to influence our election choices with untruthful attack ads, our political outcomes will not change for the better. This problem was exacerbated by the U.S. Supreme Court when it wrongfully gave corporations and in general, large money sources, freedom of speech rights, but that is a separate issue.
Why would we even allow this influence without ever knowing the money sources that are attempting to buy their self-serving agenda? Vote yes on Measure 1 and Measure 2. Your fellow citizens who started these initiatives are counting on you!